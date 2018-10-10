Marvel Fans Believe This Captain Marvel Easter Egg Exists in Agents of SHIELD Season 1

Marvel Studios has done such a good job weaving the threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together that fans manage to find new connections in old places. A new possible big find has been circulating on Reddit, which tries to connect the upcoming Captain Marvel movie with the very first season of Agents of SHIELD.

You can check of what fans believe to be the old connection below:

Right off the bat, this theory is clearly wishful thinking rather than an actual Easter egg. Fans over on Reddit immediately took to scrutinizing the details and were able to point out the following discrepancies that kind of debunk it:

This helmet in the picture is apparently of an older era of military hardware than what was around in the ’90s.

In the Captain Marvel trailer, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is seen wearing a helmet that is clearly different, as it is a ’90s-era F-16 pilot helmet.

The theory was always kind of a stretch, as the scene from the fourth episode of Agents of SHIELD (“Eye Spy”) is between Skye and Agent Coulson, with the former telling the latter that she knows nothing about him — “Except for you value really old stuff. And you value me.” The whole point of the helmet and other trinkets is that they are antique memorabilia that Coulson collects, meaning older than the 1990s.

At the same time, it’s not hard to see why some fans may be seeing something that’s not there, now that the first Captain Marvel trailer and details have been revealed. The film will reverse-engineer a story of how a younger Phil Coulson and Nick Fury had their lives and careers as SHIELD agents changed by their encounter with Carol Danvers and the Kree/Skrull War back in the ’90s. With Carol and Coulson having some kind of connection going back decades, fans want to believe that Coulson would honor that connection with some kind of trinket or memento. They want to believe that in the MCU, it’s all connected, even when the realities of production make that impossible.

Indeed, while it seems like Marvel Studios always has a vision stretching far into the future, not even Kevin Feige’s magic crystal ball could have predicted which details to sew into AoS as far back as the first season (2013), when Captain Marvel was still so far off from being a reality (2019). Still, it’s a pretty good testament to the strength of the MCU’s brand that fans spot connections where they don’t even exist.

