Annette Bening Teases Her Role In ‘Captain Marvel’

Annette Bening’s role in Captain Marvel has yet to be revealed, but it appears it could involve Bening getting into some fisticuffs.

Bening appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, where Kimmel brought up the fact that she doesn’t get to take part in fights onscreen very often. Bening concurred, but then said “I did…I can’t give anything away.” Kimmel asked if she was referring to Captain Marvel, which she confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kimmel then did try and get something about Captain Marvel, but Bening couldn’t divulge much without conferring with them first.

“No, in fact, I need to call them again and they have to tell me exactly what it is that I can’t say,” Bening said. “All I can tell you is that it is as much fun as you would imagine it could be. At least it was for me. It was so much fun, and I can’t tell you why because then it would give something away. It was like when you’re a little kid and you imagine what it would be like to be in a superhero movie, that’s what it was like. Seriously. It was fun.”

So, from that first part, Bening might actually be involved in some sort of fight in the movie, though it could either be on the offensive or the defensive. While her role hasn’t been confirmed, a previous report did say she is going to lay the role of Carol’s mother, which would have her playing Marie Danvers.

Normally we would assume Carol ends up in a fight with the Skrulls (or the Kree for that matter) on Earth and her mother has to improvise and help out, but thanks to the latest issue of The Life of Captain Marvel perhaps it is something more. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.