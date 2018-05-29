Captain Marvel Meets Boba Fett In This Fantastic Cosplay

While Captain Marvel and Boba Fett are indeed under the same Disney umbrella, we’ve never seen them crossover, but all that’s changed with this fantastic cosplay.

The Marvel hero and the Star Wars bounty hunter have been mashed together in this slick Captain Marvel Fett cosplay from Claire Pamela Hack. The costume features Captain Marvel’s recent red, blue, and gold color scheme, and then applies that to Fett’s iconic helmet, and the results are amazing.

Gary Erskine caught a few photos of the suit, including a closeup of the helmet, and it even features some battle damage. The Captain Marvel color scheme actually looks pretty stylish on it, but there are some other Fett-like features to go with it.

The suit includes a harness that holds various weapons and other items, including a Captain Marvel-branded EE-3 Carbine Rifle, which should come in handy when in the vicinity of Sarlacc Pits.

You can check out the photos of the Captain Marvel Fett cosplay above.

“Claire as Captain Marvel Fett. Chasing down Thanos for the bounty! @McKelvie @kellysue Look what you inspired! #CaptainMarvel #BobaFett #StarWars #Marvel”

Captain Marvel will have a big part to play in Avengers 4 and will get officially introduced in her upcoming solo movie starring Brie Larson. As for Boba Fett, the latest around the character is a possible Star Wars Story spinoff movie directed by James Mangold (Logan), though not much else is known about it at this time.

You can find the official description for Captain Marvel below.

“The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now, while Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.