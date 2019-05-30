Brie Larson First Wore Her Captain Marvel Costume on Avengers: Infinity War Set

Ahead of shooting her scenes for Captain Marvel, Brie Larson had her first costume fitting for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. In a featurette on the digital release of Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admits that it was incredible to see Larson first bring that character to life during her initial fitting.

“Seeing that character that we’ve been working on for years,” Feige says on the Becoming a Super-Hero featurette. “Standing in front of you for the first time in real life, it’s incredible.”

Because she worth the same practical suit on-set for both Captain Marvel and her role in Avengers: Endgame, the suit she’s seen wearing in the latter film is entirely CGI, something Weta Digital VFX supervisor Matt Aitken revealed to us earlier this month.

“And then she was filmed with her physical costume with a great costume from the costume department, but after her sequences were filmed, it was decided by the filmmakers that her costume needed to be more different from the costume that she was wearing in the 25 years ago, whatever the era of Captain Marvel, the Captain Marvel movie,” Aitken explained. “So we ended up replacing her costume with a CG suit for all her shots.”

Thanks to Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, Walt Disney Studios is already have its best year at the box office on paper and the year isn’t even half over yet. Captain Marvel ended its box office run grossing $425.98 million ($1.13b WW) while Endgame has made $806.55m domestically ($2.69b WW) as it inches deeper into its theatrical release. As it stands now, Endgame finally under $100m away from toppling James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all-time.

Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th. Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into action July 2nd.