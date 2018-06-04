‘Captain Marvel’ Fan Gives Brie Larson Her Flerken

We have a few things on our Captain Marvel movie wishlist, and a new piece of fan art brings one of those wishes to delightful life. Meet Chewie, Carol Danvers’ Flerken.

If that statement sounds odd to you, let me explain. You see, in the comics, Captain Marvel has a cat named Chewie, named after Star Wars’ own Chewbacca. The cat has become a consistent companion ever since she encountered her during House of M when Ms. Marvel was the greatest superhero in the world.

After Chewie got over the fact that Ms. Marvel literally threw her at an enemy, they eventually reunited after the world was set right, and they’ve been buddies ever since. Artist KhunEZ brought the two inseparable partners to life in this fantastic piece of artwork, using her own cat in the role of Chewie and also creating a really accurate likeness to Brie Larson. Seriously, if this doesn’t just make you smile we don’t know what will.

You might be wondering where the term Flerken comes in, and that’s a longer story. At one point in the books, Captain Marvel heads off into space to run the Alpha Flight space station and ends up taking Chewie with her. Eventually, they encounter the Guardians of the Galaxy, and to say Rocket Raccoon loses his mind when he sees Chewie is an understatement. After literally trying to kill her Captain Marvel gets him to back off, but he keeps saying that the cat is actually part of a species known as Flerken, who happen to take the form of cats.

That is until they’re threatened. Once that happens they can be immensely deadly thanks to their ability to retain just about anything in little pocket-sized dimensions. That means when confronted they can pull out jagged teeth, crazy tentacles, and more, and Chewie’s done all of that and more to defend Captain Marvel.

Oh, and they have tons of kids, as Captain Marvel learned when Chewie gave birth to 117 little Flerken. Plus, it would set up a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 moment like the one above, something we would love to see in live-action.

Now that Brie Larson is set to bring the character to the big screen, we definitely want to see Chewie make the trip as well, and this image just hypes us up to see that happen even more! Of course, that’s not the only thing we want to see, so check out our other wants right here.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.