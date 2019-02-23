‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson On The Pressures of Joining The MCU

When Brie Larson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she was thrust in a pretty unique predicament. The Oscar-winning actor began filming scenes for Avengers: Endgame before production on her solo Captain Marvel film kicked off.

In fact, one of her first acts in the MCU was to take part in the illustrious Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary photo shoot. Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Larson spoke about the pressures surrounding her entrance into the shared entertainment universe.

“It was great. A lot of those actors I’ve known for a while so it was great,” Larson said of her time filming Avengers: Endgame scenes. “It was like my first real introduction so I was able to ask stupid questions and feel like I was joining this giant family.”

“It felt weird [the Marvel 10th Anniversary photo] like ‘I’m doing this by myself!’ and luckily I had Sam with me who I’ve done two films with previously so I knew I had a pal going into it,” the actor continued. “But it felt scary being off on my own doing this thing for the first time.”

Larson’s character is set up to be one of the highest-powered heroes in the MCU, something Endgame director Joe Russo said was a challenge to deal with. In an interview last month, Russo said that there’s a fine line between giving the characters the right amount of powers yet not making them so overpowered that they lose their humanity.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Russo. said. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Captain Marvel zooms into theaters March 8th. Other Marvel movies on the schedule include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

