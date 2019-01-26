‘Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch Explains Maria’s Friendship With Carol

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau are close friends who have both donned the mantle of Captain Marvel. In their big screen debut, there will be a major change to that relationship as Carol is friends with Monica’s mother Maria.

Maria Rambeau actress Lashana Lynch spoke with ComicBook.com on the set of Captain Marvel, revealing new details about her character’s friendship with the title hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They have a very dry humor together. They’re kind of… you know when you love someone and you pretend like you hate them? They have that little bit of a slightly unlikely boisterous, yet very loving, deeply loving, caring sister love,” explained Lynch. “They have a sisterhood about them that is really nice to see in a Marvel movie.”

Lynch addressed Carol’s disappearance from her life on Earth and how it affects Maria, shedding some light on the circumstances of Carol’s time with the Kree Starforce.

“Carol Danvers is someone who is an aunt to my child, like she is family and that’s why her death take such a big effect on her life because she actually is her life,” Lynch said. “They’re in a male-orientated environment and industry, and all they have is each other, those female fighter pilots. So yeah, they’re extremely close, extremely.”

It will be interesting to see how that dynamic changes when Carol eventually shows up two decades later, though we might not see how it turns out in Avengers: Endgame. But the producers are keen to see Maria’s family storyline continue, as Monica Rambeau will likely play a role in future films.

“I hope there’s more story to tell with Monica,” said Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz. “Certainly the movie leaves it open for that stuff. I think one of the things that was really fun about the stories that came together and the Monica relationship and the Maria relationship with Carol was being able to tell this story of female friendship, and intergenerational female friendships.”

Fans will get to see the family affair when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.