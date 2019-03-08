‘Captain Marvel’ Expected to Open to $100 Million in China

Not only is Captain Marvel preparing to dominate the North American box office when it hits theaters this weekend, but the Brie Larson vehicle is also looking to go binary over in China.

According to a new report, Captain Marvel is expected to make about $100 million on its opening weekend in China, making it another massive entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. At this point, the ticket pre-sales have already passed those of Dr. Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The same report suggests that the film’s pre-sales will also top Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and possibly even Captain America: Civil War before it is finally released.

In pre-sales alone, Captain Marvel has earned about $10 million on Wednesday night previews at the Chinese box office. Once the regular theatergoers who don’t buy tickets early see the movie on opening night, that total is expected to land in the $16-$19 million range. If it hits the higher notes of those predictions, Captain Marvel will have the second-highest pre-sale for the MCU in Chinese history, behind only the behemoth known as Avengers: Infinity War, which earned a whopping $65 million ahead of its release.

Captain Marvel won’t touch the totals of Infinity War, but topping the likes of Civil War and Age of Ultron is still a wildly impressive feat. Combine these numbers with the expected performance in North America, and it’s not really a stretch to think that Captain Marvel could be yet another MCU movie in the $1 billion club.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

