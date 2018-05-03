Captain Marvel Dominates Google Search

With Avengers: Infinity War in theaters, fans have started looking ahead to the movies between the latest offering of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers 4 next May. All that attention on what comes next has created some very interesting search statistics — including a huge surge in searches for Captain Marvel.

Warning: possible spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

While Captain America may be Marvel’s most famous captain, Captain Marvel — real name Carol Danvers — is by no means an obscure character. First appearing in 1968 as an officer in the Air Force before becoming first Ms. Marvel and later Captain Marvel, she’s sometimes labeled “Marvel’s biggest female hero”. However, even with her own movie coming out next March, Google searches for Captain Marvel have remained largely flat until Infinity War hit theaters.

Search trends for “captain marvel” on google. That figures.https://t.co/3KUNFecRF6 — Alistair Croll (@acroll) May 3, 2018

For those who have seen Infinity War this surge in searches for Captain Marvel may not be that big of a surprise. While the hero does not appear in the film in person, there is a major reference to her in Infinity War’s post-credits scene. In the scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are seen in New York City as the effects of Thanos’ finger snap begin to take hold. A helicopter without its pilot crashes into a building, there are cars without drivers, people begin to crumble — including Hill. Fury manages to grab a pager-like device and get out a distress signal, though he crumbles to ash himself before he can see the task completed. The device falls to the ground and viewers can see that the message was successfully sent, and a star insignia is displayed on a red and blue background. Captain Marvel‘s insignia.

That brief nod to the character no doubt sent audiences to search, trying to get as much information as they can about the character and for good reason. If Fury, in his final moments, sent a distress call to this hero that we haven’t yet met in the MCU he must think that she could come to Earth’s aid. With Captain Marvel being one of the universe’s most powerful heroes, she very well may end up being the universe’s savior in Avengers 4. Captain Marvel may be in a unique position to “fix” things, possibly by wielding the Infinity Gauntlet herself before it’s all over, potentially restoring those lost.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019 with the fourth Avengers movie following on May 3, 2019.

