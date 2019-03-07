‘Captain Marvel’ Has ‘Ant-Man’ Star Evangeline Lilly Reconsidering a Solo Wasp Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly is rethinking her stance on headlining a solo movie that would explore Wasp without her superhero partner (Paul Rudd) because the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel "looks really fun."

"The original comic books, Ant-Man and the Wasp are a duo. And they're always a duo. I mean, correct me if I'm wrong, but I feel like you almost never see them not together," Lilly said during Salt Lake City's FanX convention over the weekend, where she appeared to promote her new children's book The Squickerwonkers.

"And I've been asked, 'Would you like to do a standalone Wasp film?' And I keep saying, 'Well, I don't think so, because they're partners, and they were always partners, and they're original founding members of the Avengers and they belong side by side.' And now I've been seeing posters coming out for Captain Marvel, and I'm like, 'Ohh, hang on a minute! That looks really fun!'"

Last month — just weeks before Marvel Studios served up a first look at the '90s-set cosmic blockbuster — Lilly said at Fan Expo Boston she "would do anything I was told" if approached by Marvel Studios for a Wasp movie, but argued the size-shifting superheroes should remain a duo.

"I like the MCU and I'd like to stay. But I actually don't like the idea of a Wasp standalone film," she said, explaining the characters should remain paired because of their shared comic book history.

"And really, they're kind of one of the only proper and true teams in the MCU, otherwise it's mostly a lot of individuals," she said. "And I love the team aspect of it, I love watching the interplay between Wasp and Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. For me it's the most fun part of the film."

After admitting she "[doesn't] love the idea of breaking them up," Lilly would make a sole exception "if there was an all-female Avengers film."

Larson, who makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Air Force pilot-turned-superhero Carol Danvers in March, pitched such an idea to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige with the backing of other Marvel leading ladies like Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Danai Gurira, and Karen Gillan.

While the lady-led Avengers film is not yet in the works, Larson's planet-moving superhero has Lilly's vote for team leader: with her military status, Lilly told PopBuzz, "it seems only natural" for Danvers to head the team.

Captain Marvel opens March 8. Lilly and Rudd next return in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.