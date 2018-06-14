‘Captain Marvel’ Footage Released at CineEurope

The first footage from Captain Marvel was revealed at CineEurope on Wednesday.

There are no details regarding the footage but a Twitter user who has been at te CineEurope event all week, posting photos from each of the presentations, has revealed that a “featurette” for the upcoming Marvel Studios film played. Featurettes typically include snippets of concept art, behind-the-scenes footage, cast and crew interviews, and other never-before-seen details of the film. For now, no details have surfaced.

@ManaByte CAPTAIN MARVEL featurette has been shown at CineEurope today. “Captain Marvel is about to take the lead in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe” pic.twitter.com/nD0ni97pm6 — Nikita Byrkin (@mrbyrkin) June 13, 2018

Someone in the featurette said, “Captain Marvel is about to take the lead in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe,” though the cast or crew member was not named.

Another Twitter user went straight to the social media platform to share their excitement for the Captain Marvel featurette having played.

[AHORA] el trailer de #CaptainMarvel HA SIDO EXHIBIDO EN LA #CineEurope2018 ! Ni bien se sepa algo más lo público. pic.twitter.com/HUgMVM4olB — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) June 13, 2018

The tweet translates to, “The trailer Captain Marvel has been exhibited on the CineEurope 2018! As soon as something else is known about the public.”

Whether or not Marvel Studios intends to release the trailer online just yet is unknown. For comparison, the first teaser for Black Panther dropped on June 9, 2017, before the film was ultimately released in February of 2018. Captain Marvel is set for release in March of 2019.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.