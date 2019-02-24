‘Captain Marvel’ Star Samuel L. Jackson Confirms Goose Is a Flerken

While it’s been teased through merchandise in the past few weeks, Captain Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson has seemingly confirmed that Goose the Cat is, in fact, a Flerken. Jackson dropped the family-friendly “F-bomb” during an interview with Nerdist at a recent press junket.

When asked if he’d star in a buddy cop comedy film alongside Goose, Jackson asked what they’d call the film and that’s when he first called Goose a Flerken.

“Somebody called it Fury & Flerken,” Jackson joked. “Yeah, alright. Flerken Fury.”

Though it’s been teased that Goose will take the form of an alien in the film, this is some the first confirmation that the alien will be called a comic-accurate Flerken. As far as Jackson goes? He’s not the world’s biggest fans of cats. Speaking with ComicBook.com, the Pulp Fiction alum admitted he wasn’t a huge fan of animals.

“No, I am not a cat person,” Jackson said. “But I’m also not a dog person or a fish person either… Reggie is like most animals that people bring to the set that have been trained to do this, that, or the other. He’s snack orientated. He shows off. You give him something to eat, you talk softly and nice to him, give him something to eat again. There were actually four cats, but Reggie did the majority of the heavy lifting, most of the time.”

On a visit to the set of the movie last year, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch teased ComicBook.com that there was more than met the eye when it came to Goose.

“It’s not fully a cat. It’s a mysterious cat… The cat does things that we didn’t expect for it to do, and it’s very surprising, and it could happen at random times,” Lynch revealed. “So do I interact with the cat in the hat? That is something you touched on. [laughter] I haven’t gotten one more. I should have been more. Yet. I do, although I don’t hold the cat, but I’m around it a lot.”

Captain Marvel heads to theaters March 8th.

