‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Want a Goose Spinoff

Forget Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, fans know who the real star of Captain Marvel is. It’s Goose, the adorable ginger tabby who is not so secretly a whole lot more. Goose ends up stealing every scene he’s in, offering both some of the most humorous moments in the film as well as having a pretty significant responsibility before it’s all said and done making it easy to see how Goose has ended up a fan-favorite. In fact, Goose is so beloved by Captain Marvel fans that there’s demand for the fluffy feline hero to get his own spinoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before we get into the various ideas and suggestions for a Goose MCU spinoff, just a warning: there are some spoilers for Captain Marvel in this article so read at your own risk.

As fans suspected even before Captain Marvel hit theaters, Goose is no ordinary cat. Instead, the furry creature who took a liking to Carol Danvers is a Flerken, a dangerous alien creature that can project terrifying tendrils from their mouths to draw people and things into crazy pocket dimensions. Like, seriously, there’s infinite room inside a Flerken despite being housecat-sized. The creature is so fearsome that both the Skrulls and the Kree are wary of Goose, who is revealed to be a major threat when scanned.

But Goose was also a huge ally for Carol, ultimately ensuring that the Tesseract remained out of Kree hands. It’s also implied that Goose has a pretty good life with Fury after the fight is through as well — Fury is a major cat person after all even if he did lose his eye to Goose. So, with Goose around at the end of Captain Marvel and his true nature as a Flerken revealed, there have to be a lot more stories to tell, right? Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are absolutely on board with that.

“I wonder what goes on inside,” Fleck told the Empire Podcast. “Like you said if there were a spinoff, maybe we go inside the Flerken. Like what if Talos got sucked in and then you could spend time with a Flerken and Talos.”

That’s definitely an interesting thought, but what are fans looking for in a Goose spinoff? They’ve tossed out some pretty interesting ideas on social media, so we’ve rounded them up — and added a few ideas of our own.

A Fury and Goose buddy spinoff

Does Nick Fury still have Goose? I’m hoping THAT is the buddy spinoff. — Mark @ Wondercon AA-E48 (@MarkElDude) March 15, 2019

Fury is tough on the outside but secretly has a soft spot for cats on the inside. Goose is fluffy on the outside but has untold dimensions on the inside. It’s a perfect pairing! Not to mention the two get along very well — the whole losing an eye thing notwithstanding. C’mon, Fury likes cats. He should know there’s a no pet zone! We are all for the idea of a Fury/Goose spinoff adventure. Sign us up now.

A new home for Goose

#CaptainMarvel I really kind of want Goose/Chewie spin off movie because clearly the Tesseract & Fury were left behind. So living with Maria & Monica? Followed Carol? Something else? pic.twitter.com/wUAKzesg50 — Serena (@SerenaJenk) March 13, 2019

After Carol heads off into space and Goose relinquishes the Tesseract, what becomes of the kitty? He could go to live with Mari and Monica and have epic adventures! This spinoff has a lot of potential and not just because it gives us more Goose. Fans want to know what’s next for Carol’s chosen family as well making this a perfect choice.

The Talos, Luis, Goose team-up

We need a spinoff film with talos goose and luis imagine — Toby (@TobyHummerstone) March 12, 2019

Sure, it makes no actual sense. Talos is afraid of Goose and we’re not sure how Luis from Ant-Man would connect, but this might be the most entertaining suggestion for a spinoff out there. Bonus points if it’s animated. And a series. And opens each episode with a recap from Luis.

How about a Goose origin story?

Campaign for Goose the spin off / origin story starts… NOW! #GooseTheCat #CaptainMarvel — Jessica Taylor (@GoreJessTaylor) March 12, 2019

A Goose origin story? We’re here for it! How did a Flerken end up on Earth? Does Goose have family? Where did Goose come from? This sounds like a great spinoff option right here.

Goose and Rocket

I can’t stop thinking about Goose since watching #CaptainMarvel – can he a get a movie? That’s a spin off I’d love to see. He could team up with Rocket – It would be the most awesome movie ever! pic.twitter.com/RhusIGny3R — Alexa Muir (@amjmuir) March 11, 2019

Yes, the adorable factor is high on this and we would absolutely watch it, but there’s a bit of a catch. In comics, it’s Rocket that is wary of Goose, insisting that Carol’s cat is secretly a Flerken. Of course, Rocket ends up being right, but Rocket actually wanted to kill Goose (called Chewie in comics). There might need to be some character development going on here for this to work.

Maria, Wendy Lawson, and Goose

I want a Lashana Lynch, Annette Benning, and Goose spin off. I don’t care if it doesn’t make sense. — David Wohlreich (@wallrike) March 10, 2019

Nope, it makes no sense. We want it anyway. Work it out, folks.

Fury and Goose: Animal Rescue

If we don’t get a spin off of The Continuing Adventures Of Fury And Goose, I will be very disappointed (all episodes consist of saving kitties from peril and Fury taking them home so he can love them). — Claire Waller ? (@ADarkWhimsy) March 10, 2019

Picture it: Goose and Fury team up to save all the kitties from abuse, neglect, homelessness, etc. but instead of taking them to the shelter or getting them adopted out, Fury takes them all home to the ultimate cat refuge. Bonus idea? Fury is starting a feline S.H.I.E.L.D.

Goose, Groot, Rocket, Falcon, and Loki.

I need a Goose, Rocket & Groot spin off. Falcon can come too I guess. Also Loki but he has to stay disguised as a snake the entire time (except for emergencies). — Disney Dan ? (@DisneyDan) March 9, 2019

We have no idea how this would work at all, but now we absolutely want to see Goose and Loki face off.

Now it’s your turn

Have some Goose spinoff ideas of our own? Let us know what you’d like to see in the comments below.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.