‘Captain Marvel’: Jude Law’s Role Was Almost Played By Keanu Reeves

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to expand in a major way this year, exploring the cosmic conflict between the Kree and the Skrulls when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters.

The movie will see the debuts (and returns) of many fan-favorite characters from Marvel Comics lore, but few are shrouded in mystery like Jude Law‘s role as Yon-Rogg. But according to a new report, John Wick actor Keanu Reeves was set to play this Kree commander at one point in time.

This new bit of information comes from That Hashtag Show’s Charles Murphy, who pointed out that Reeves would have played the character if not for his duties on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

If not for John Wick 3, he'd have been Yon-Rogg. He was set to take the role and then, when he had to drop out, they moved SUPER QUICK on Jude Law.

While many fans might be bummed out to learn that Reeves had a chance to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, getting a brand new John Wick film out of it is a pretty great consolation prize.

We know that Captain Marvel will explore an era that has yet to be fleshed out in the MCU, adapting one of the most prominent Marvel Comics storylines in the history of the Avengers franchise with the Kree-Skrull War.

“It’s really focused on the Kree-Skrull war. There are little elements there of other stuff and sort of Blink and you miss it moments. But the Kree-Skrull conflict is kind of the heart of the movie,” said producer Jonathan Schwartz during our visit to the set of Captain Marvel.

And as much as Carol Danvers’ history with the Kree Empire will play a major role, she’ll also have to confront her own past on Earth.

“I mean, a lot of the movie is about Carol not remembering her human past,” Schwartz said. “When we meet her at the beginning of the movie, she believes that she is a Kree, and kind of has been inducted into their army. She’s proud as a person, she loves being a Kree. And then over the course of her adventure, realized there’s more to her story than that. So the movie kind of becomes her unraveling the root of her own origin, the root of her own mystery.”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.