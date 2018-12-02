‘Captain Marvel’ LEGO Set Reveals Epic Team-Up With Nick Fury

A new Captain Marvel LEGO set has surfaced online, and it gives us a look at what could end up being a slick action sequence in the final film involving Nick Fury.

The set is called Captain Marvel and the Skrull Attack,k and the front art features Captain Marvel flying (in her red and blue suit) alongside Nick Fury, who is piloting a silver and red SHIELD jet. You can see the SHIELD emblem on either side of the main hull, and the jet is currently unleashing 8 missiles towards Talos, the Skrull Commander played by Ben Mendelsohn, who also has his own blaster pointed at the jet (via legomarkstudios_84). This could also end up being a prototype Quinjet, which would be a great thing to bring up when Captain Marvel sees a current one in Avengers 4.

The set features four figures, including Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, Talos, and Goose, the renamed cat who goes by Chewie in the comics. On the back of the box, the jet is shown on the ground as Fury (with blaster) and Captain Marvel attack Talos at close range, while Goose sits atop the ship’s wing.

Other features of the set include launchable missles, a firing Skrull blaster, and a cat door in the ship for Goose. We also get a look at the LEGO-ized portrait of Captain Marvel that will be on the box’s side.

You can check out the new set in the post above.

No word on price or release date yet, but we’ll keep you posted. Also, just because this sequence plays out in the LEGO set doesn’t mean it will end up in the film, as some of the ships and vehicles in the Avengers: Infinity War LEGO sets did not appear in the film. That said, this is a pretty basic SHIELD ship, so it’s not far fetched to think it could end up making its way to the big screen.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.