Samuel L. Jackson Shares Photos From ‘Captain Marvel’ Press Tour

It looks like the promotional tour for Captain Marvel has officially begun.

Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, recently shared a series of photos from the movie’s first Singapore press tour stop on his Instagram account. The photos showcase the crowd that was at the event, a selfie of Jackson, Brie Larson, and Gemma Chan, and a Nick Fury action figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram First Singapore presser with @brielarson & @gemma_chan !!#captainmarvel#lilnickchillin’ A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Feb 13, 2019 at 7:12pm PST

Captain Marvel will follow Larson’s Carol Danvers, a former Air Force pilot who comes to terms with her human and alien heritage while in the middle of an intergalactic war in the 1990s. In the process, Carol will cross paths with a young Nick Fury — a version of the character that Jackson was excited to add to the film.

“I have a daughter and I have a wife who feels undervalued,” Jackson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “Because she is a black woman, she is in the business and she’s been in this business longer than I have. She was a professional actor when she was a kid and doing all this stuff. And she’s a specific body type and a specific…skin tone. Which is not the preferred skin tone of this business basically. I mean, Viola Davis is the biggest dark skinned star. And… being able to uplift women in a very specific way, I grew up in a house full of women. Who always made me feel special. And made me tow a specific line. I understand a lot about who they are and what they felt just because I heard it. And I had to experience it every day. How hard the world is for women specifically.”

“And to work with Brie who has a very political aware sense of self, who not afraid to use her platform to push female agendas has been a real joy,” he said. “This is my third movie with her. I did Kong with her, so we went all over the world. And then I did her movie, Unicorn Store. And to be a part of this specific story where she has such an enormous responsibility, especially in the success of the Marvel Universe and what it means every time there’s a Marvel film. And to look at what happened last year with Wonder Woman, DC almost figured it out with that movie. To know what’s going to happen when this movie does actually hit theaters for women and little girls is going to be amazing.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.