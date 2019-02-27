Captain Marvel & Kim Possible Team up for New Promo

Captain Marvel is just days away from making her debut on the big screen, and Disney is getting fans hyped in a pretty great way.

Disney Channel recently debuted a new promo, which features Captain Marvel star Brie Larson crossing paths with Sadie Stanley, who recently starred in the network’s live-action Kim Possible movie. The video features the pair highlighting the different abilities and skills that their awesome female characters have, before suggesting that Kim and Larson’s Carol Danvers should team up with each other.

Call them beep them if you wanna reach them! Check out this team up! Marvel Studios @captainmarvel in theaters March 8th. pic.twitter.com/iUQkcvX1AF — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) February 26, 2019

Regardless of your thoughts on either movie, the video ends up being pretty adorable, especially when Larson utters Kim Possible‘s iconic “Call me, beep me” catchphrase.

While Kim Possible already made its debut on Disney Channel earlier this month, Captain Marvel will premiere in theaters in just a matter of weeks, and will present Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with an entirely new kind of female hero.

“[Carol] didn’t apologize for herself,” Larson explained in a recent interview. “I felt like that was a really valuable trait, because she is incredibly flawed and makes a lot of mistakes … and has to ask to atone for them, and that is super valuable. She’s not ever shrinking herself down.”

“The movie was the biggest and best opportunity I could have ever asked for,” Larson added. “It was, like, my superpower. This could be my form of activism: doing a film that can play all over the world and be in more places than I can be physically.”

To prepare to play the strongest character in the MCU, Larson underwent some pretty grueling physical training, which ended up impacting her performance in some unexpected ways.

“[My training for the film] really all came out of ignorance, to be honest,” Larson revealed during a visit to the film’s set last year. “I didn’t realize that most people don’t do their own stunts in these movies. I thought you did, and I’ve never been a particularly elegant or athletic person. I’m just an introvert with asthma, and felt like I needed to be able to do that. I just thought, ‘I don’t wanna be on set, and they ask me to do things, and I don’t know how to do it.’ So I started training as soon as I could.”

“Everyone just went along with it, and was like, ‘Cool,’” Larson added. “It wasn’t until we started shooting, and I started doing all my own wire work stunts, and flips and stuff that people were like, ‘Now we’ll tell you: nobody actually does this. We just didn’t want you to stop. But now that you’ve kind of accomplished this thing, we don’t normally do this.” And I was like, ‘Huh?’ But I love it.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.