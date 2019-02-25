‘Captain Marvel’: New TV Spot Debuts During the Oscars

While we’re eager to see Captain Marvel, it won’t be very long until the Marvel Studios movie premieres in theaters. But that doesn’t mean we won’t get any new footage before then.

A brand new TV spot for Captain Marvel just premiered during the broadcast of the Academy Awards, showing some unseen clips from the Brie Larson movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new preview shows just how fun the next Marvel movie is shaping up to be, giving Carol Danvers a chance to shine in the spotlight before her major debut in Avengers: Endgame. Larson herself spoke about the pressures of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling ComicBook.com about the challenges of joining such a treasured franchise.

“It was great. A lot of those actors I’ve known for a while so it was great,” Larson said of her time filming Avengers: Endgame scenes. “It was like my first real introduction so I was able to ask stupid questions and feel like I was joining this giant family. It felt weird [the Marvel 10th Anniversary photo] like ‘I’m doing this by myself!’ and luckily I had Sam with me who I’ve done two films with previously so I knew I had a pal going into it. But it felt scary being off on my own doing this thing for the first time.”

Captain Marvel is set to become one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, possibly able to give Thanos a run for his money even with the Infinity Gauntlet. Avengers: Endgame co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the challenge of keeping the stakes high while introducing someone like Carol Danvers.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told Business Insider. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th. Avengers: Endgame follows on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!