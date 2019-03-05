‘Captain Marvel’ Is Already Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

With Captain Marvel opening in theaters in just a few days, the reviews for the Marvel Studios film have arrived and with them, the film’s official Rotten Tomatoes score — and the review aggregate site is declaring Captain Marvel as Certified Fresh.

As shared to Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Captain Marvel is sitting at 87 percent on their Tomatometer. Now, since that tweet was published, a few more reviews have rolled in causing a slight shift down to 83 percent at the time of this article’s writing, but it’s still enough to keep the film Fresh. Out of 114 critical reviews on the site, 95 of them give the film a positive review.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While these reviews mark the first official responses to Captain Marvel to hit the site, Rotten Tomatoes has been at the center of a bit of controversy regarding the film — and, to a greater extent, how the site allows users to interact with films prior to their release. Recently, internet trolls took to bombing Captain Marvel‘s audience review section (at the time geared to comments about whether fans wanted to see the movie) with negative comments of a largely sexist nature. It was similar to what happened with Black Panther in 2018 and was also being noted as happening on the page for Star Wars: Episode IX. The situation led Rotten Tomatoes to change its policies entirely, with comments now disabled until a film is released.

Now, with genuine reviews from people who have actually seen the film arriving, it seems that the trolls were just that: trolls. Captain Marvel‘s current Rotten Tomatoes score puts it on par with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which has an 84-percent rating and ahead of Captain America: The First Avenger‘s 80-percent rating. It also gets close to Avengers: Infinity War‘s 85-percent meaning that the first female-led Marvel Studios film appears to be holding its own.

The film is also expected to hold its own when it comes to its worldwide opening box office numbers. Captain Marvel is projected to have a $150 million domestic opening and a total worldwide of $350 million — just slightly behind Black Panther‘s $371.4 million opening.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.