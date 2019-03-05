‘Captain Marvel’ Takes on a Team of Skrulls in New Clip

Carol Danvers battles the Skrulls in a new clip from Captain Marvel.

The clip debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shows Captain Marvel attempting to escape imprisonment by the Skrulls.

Take a look in the video above.

The Skrulls are one of the major cosmic civilizations of the Marvel Universe. They’re making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel. Ben Mendehlson plays the Skrull called Talos in the film. He’s discussed what living the Skrull life is like.

“I mean, when you’re Skrullin’, it’s a bit of a different thing,” Mendelsohn said. “It’s a got a certain flow to it that this guy [gestures to human costume] doesn’t have. Because this guy doesn’t sound like this. This guy is [adopts American accent] a lot more like, straight up, ready to do the work, very military-industrial complex circa 1990-whatever. A lot more buttoned up. Skrullin’ is a bit more laid back, a bit tougher. A little bit nastier? Maybe? Maybe. You got sharper nails, stuff like that.

“We’re kind of like the thrash metal component of the Marvel universe,” Mendelsohn said. “We’re tough, we’re brash, we’re loud. People want us to have warning stickers on us, like explicit lyrics.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Skrulls in Captain Marvel has led to speculation that the Secret Invasion could be next. There are even rumors that Skrulls could appear in Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and tells Carol’s origin story. After having her memory of Earth wiped and being conscripted into the elite Kree squad called Starforce, Danvers finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next front.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

