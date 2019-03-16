‘Captain Marvel’: No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” Was Not The First Choice For The Soundtrack

Set in the middle of the 1990s, Captain Marvel was chock full of grunge rock references and featured a soundtrack pack full of the finest 90s music to boot. From TLC to Nirvana, the Captain Marvel soundtrack includes some of the biggest records of the era, including No Doubt’s “Just A Girl.” The song takes places at such a pivotal moment of the film — but it nearly didn’t end up that way. According to co-director Anna Boden, the crew behind the movie initially thought about going in a much different direction.

There are pretty big spoilers for Captain Marvel up ahead. Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the blockbuster.

As the third act is getting ready to fall into a rhythm, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) finally turns on members of the Kree Starforce — colleagues she found out had been suppressing her memories over the past six years. As the battle kicks off, “Just A Girl” starts playing and it’s a very on-the-nose track to play over one the movie’s most integral fight sequences.

In an interview on the Empire Film Podcast, Boden joked that the team had tried “about three thousand” different songs in the same sequence before eventually settling on the No Doubt hit.

“That is actually one of the places in the movie where we tried about three thousand different songs before we arrived at ‘Just A Girl,’” Boden revealed. “Which is hilarious because ‘Just A Girl’ is the most obvious choice.”

“For a variety of reasons, we were looking in different directions before we landed there,” the filmmaker admitted. “We put it in and there’s something cheeky and little bit of fun about it. People were really into it and kind of fell in love with it there.

