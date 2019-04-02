‘Captain Marvel’ on the Verge of Making $1 Billion at the Box Office

Captain Marvel hit theaters earlier this month, bringing Marvel Studios’ first female-led solo movie to the big screen. And if new box office reporting is any indication, the film is already set to cross a pretty major milestone.

Captain Marvel earned $20.5 million at the box office in its fourth weekend, putting its worldwide total at $990.6 million. With the film not even a full month into its theatrical run, this means that the Brie Larson-led film is on the cusp of making $1 billion at the global box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will make Captain Marvel the seventh Marvel Studios film to make it into the billion dollar club, after The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War. And while there’s no telling exactly what Captain Marvel‘s box office total will ultimately be, the fact that the film will cross one billion is definitely worth celebrating.

Captain Marvel introduced audiences to Larson’s Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who is forced to grapple with her human and alien roots during the Kree-Skrull War.

“I think who she is is just so dynamic and unique, because she is really strong and steadfast and knows who she is, but she also is emotional and feels terrible when she makes a mistake and is deeply flawed, and says the wrong thing.” Larson revealed in a previous interview. “And those were really the things that I was excited about because just playing a superhero that was some like idealized version of perfection just didn’t feel right to me. I like the fact that she doesn’t always do the right thing, and when she doesn’t do the right thing she goes out of her way to make sure that she can fix the mistake.”

And now that Carol Danvers has officially made her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s present day, it’s safe to say that she might have a more prominent role in the universe going forward.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained in a recent Captain Marvel special. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.