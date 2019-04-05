Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates ‘Captain Marvel’ Joining One Billion Dollar Club With New T-Shirt

Captain Marvel recently crossed a pretty major box office milestone, when it officially earned over $1 billion worldwide. It looks like Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury in the film, is celebrating that accolade in a pretty adorable way.

Jackson recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a new Captain Marvel t-shirt, which was designed by artist Tori Rosenbaum. In the caption, Jackson gives his co-star Brie Larson “big ups” for the film’s success, with hashtags that include the film’s beloved catchphrase #HigherFurtherFaster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Captain Marvel is far from Jackson’s first MCU appearance, he hasn’t shied away from how happy he feels to be a part of the film, which was the franchise’s first female-led solo movie.

“I have a daughter and I have a wife who feels undervalued,” Jackson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “Because she is a black woman, she is in the business and she’s been in this business longer than I have. She was a professional actor when she was a kid and doing all this stuff. And she’s a specific body type and a specific…skin tone. Which is not the preferred skin tone of this business basically. I mean, Viola Davis is the biggest dark skinned star. And… being able to uplift women in a very specific way, I grew up in a house full of women. Who always made me feel special. And made me tow a specific line. I understand a lot about who they are and what they felt just because I heard it. And I had to experience it every day. How hard the world is for women specifically.”

“And to work with Brie who has a very political aware sense of self, who not afraid to use her platform to push female agendas has been a real joy,” he said. “This is my third movie with her. I did Kong with her, so we went all over the world. And then I did her movie, Unicorn Store. And to be a part of this specific story where she has such an enormous responsibility, especially in the success of the Marvel Universe and what it means every time there’s a Marvel film. And to look at what happened last year with Wonder Woman, DC almost figured it out with that movie. To know what’s going to happen when this movie does actually hit theaters for women and little girls is going to be amazing.”

What do you think of Jackson’s celebration of Captain Marvel joining the Billion Dollar Club? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.