‘Captain Marvel’ Concept Art Captures Carol Danvers’ Style

Captain Marvel has been in theaters for several months now, presenting fans with a unique take on the fan-favorite Marvel heroine. And now, two new pieces of concept art highlight how the hero came to life.

Andy Park, Marvel Studios‘ Director of Visual Development, recently shared a keyframe he created for the film, which you can check out below. The art showcases Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) wearing casual clothes while riding a motorcycle, a version of the scene that ultimately made it into the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A second keyframe, which was created by Rodney Fuentebella, shows off a scene that wasn’t in the film — in which Carol, now sporting her red, blue, and gold costume, can be seen fighting an alien in some sort of fighting pit.

While these keyframes might not have completely translated into what audiences saw on the big screen, they do convey the kind of attitude and personality that Carol Danvers is known for.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said back in 2018. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

“I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

“[This is] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson continued. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.