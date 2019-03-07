Captain Marvel Writer Challenges That Endgame Haircut Is Carol’s True Cut

Captain Marvel fans got a welcome surprise in Avengers: Endgame after the five-year time jump when Carol showed up in hologram form with a brand-new haircut, an homage to her hair from the comics. Carol's had many hairstyles over the years, but throughout the last five or so she's brandished a short hair look that has kind of become synonymous with the character. That isn't true for everyone though, and we had to bring up the hair in a recent conversation with Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos and Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick, and DeConnick's got a challenge ready.

When we brought up Carol getting her real haircut in Endgame, DeConnick said, "Agggghhhh the hair! All right, go ahead," before Livanos added that the two of them "were not involved in the decision making about her hair."

DeConnick went a step further though, and challenged the assumption that the short hair is her real cut, saying, "And I would fight you for calling that her real haircut. We're pistols at dawn, you and I."

Carol's short hair was a fixture for quite a while, though Carol has actually had long hair throughout most of her career as a superhero, and that is true of DeConnick's run as well. She grew it back out in recent series as well, so it looks like, at least in the comics, the cut has been pushed aside for a bit.

There were plenty of fans though who loved seeing her short hair represented in the film, though we can all agree that no matter which haircut she's sporting, Captain Marvel is always the boss of space.

"Who Do You Admire Above All Others?" – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree's mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

"What, No Smile?" – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

