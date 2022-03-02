Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Feels “Born Again” Over Defenders Disney+ News

The Defenders are heading to Disney+ in most markets around the world by the end of the year. In the United States and other major markets much sooner, hitting the service on March 16th. Stars behind the shows have been seen celebrating on social media, and even those not partaking in the digital media craze are still popping champagne.

In fact, as soon as the news came across the wires, Daredevil star Charlie Cox says he started to text with people he worked with on the show. Speaking to ComicBook.com in support of AMC’s Kin release in the United Kingdom, Cox says the first thing he said when he heard the news was to text a direct nod to one of fandom’s favorite Daredevil comics ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This was actually when this news that you talked about came out, I was texting with some of the guys from the show and the text I wrote was, ‘Born Again,’” Cox says about his celebratory texts. At the time the text was brought up, Cox was discussing if Daredevil would work as a “lighter” PG-13 production.

“I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all,” the actor suggests. “So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

He adds, “My feeling is that the comics work best. The Daredevil comics, for me, are more exciting, readable, relatable when they lives in a darker space. Having said that like, and obviously, I’m thinking the Bendis/Maleev run is probably the best example of that.”

Cox goes on to say that while he feels the character certainly could abide by the traditional PG-13 fare, he wouldn’t work as well as a hero like Spider-Man.

“It absolutely can work, but I guess what you can’t deny is Daredevil is never going to work as well in a PG world as Spider-Man does. Do you know what I mean? That’s the point,” Cox concludes. “I think that the age of the character, the Christian guilt, his history with women and stuff, it’s like it’s a little bit more mature, it has to be.”

What characters would you like to see make up the Defenders in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!

Daredevil and the rest of the DefendersVerse hits Disney+ on March 16th. You can watch Kin stateside right now, streaming on AMC+.