Marvel’s Daredevil Actress Reacts To The Show Joining Disney+

One of Daredevil‘s actresses reacted to the show joining Disney+. Fans are still over the moon about the announcement, and you could count Amy Rutberg in on the celebration. On Twitter, the Marci Stahl actress posed on the beach in a new Disney+ hat. Coyly, the Daredevil star asked her followers, “Heard any cool news lately?” It should be noted that she shouted out the Save Daredevil movement there at the end too. It’s been a wild few months for those fans who wanted to see Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and their entire orbit back in the spotlight. All the pieces have been leading to this moment. Having Matt Murdock show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kingpin making his grand entrance at the tail end of Hawkeye. And now, all of the Defenders shows are under one roof on Disney+.

But, that hasn’t stopped the most active fans on social media from asking for more. They want to see a Daredevil series on Disney+ that basically carries on the original. Now, that might not be the most likely outcome. The multiverse is wide open though, and that means that anything can happen going forward.

Previously, Marvel News Desk spoke to Vincent D’Onofrio about the end of Daredevil. Specifically, the day that the cast discovered that things wouldn’t be continuing on Netflix. The star explained that their production saw the endgame once Disney+ was announced.

“I don’t think any of us were okay,” D’Onofrio started. “I think that we were like, ‘Oh okay, we had a hit show and now it’s gone.’ But shortly after that, at same time the #SaveDaredevil groups started to rise, the cast, most of us I believe, but I know Charlie (Cox) and I for sure, and Deborah (Ann Woll), I think we started to learn the reasons why that happened. So we understood what Marvel was doing because Disney+ coming out….”

“When you’re in this business a long time like we have all been, it kind of made sense business-wise,” he continued. “What didn’t make sense to us was why we wouldn’t continue that show or the idea of how that worked and how well it worked. Conceptually, I think we were disappointed but I think we all understood what was going on and it sort of was inevitable. In this business you learn to accept things because you know its a business in the end and there’s nothing you can really do about it.”

