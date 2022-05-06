Charlize Theron Reveals Marvel's Reaction to Learning She Was Also Appearing on The Boys

Charlize Theron has been having a bit of a busy streak when it comes to superhero projects. The actress recently made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Clea during the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even had a cameo in the season three premiere of The Boys. With all Marvel Studios projects, there's usually a stipulation that you can't show up in other comic book franchises but Theron shot The Boys cameo before the studio even approached her for the role. During a new interview with Variety, the actress revealed Marvel's surprising reaction to her appearance in the Amazon Prime series.

"Seth [Rogen, 'The Boys' executive producer] asked me a while back, and I will lay my body over broken glass for that guy and all of his partners at Point Gray, I absolutely love them, and we look after each other. I love the show. I think it's really smart. I was very transparent[with Marve], and they were just like, 'This is great,'" Theron revealed. "I mean, ['The Boys' is] a satire. I think there's room for everything, and it doesn't mean anything other than people are interested in these kind of worlds right now."

Michael Waldron, who wrote both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, recently revealed the big problem with Marvel Studios' use of the multiverse. The scribe thinks we should proceed with the multiverse very cautiously. During a previous discussion with SFX Magazine, the Loki and Doctor Strange writer scribe detailed how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse could become a double-edged sword.

"The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters," Waldron said. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively in theaters now!

What did you think about the actresses cameos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!