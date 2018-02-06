‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Comments On His Beloved Patriots Loss In The Super Bowl

Chris Evans not only acts as a patriot as Captain America in a variety of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but the New England Patriots is his favorite NFL team, with the actor regularly seen showing his support for their victories. Knowing what this past weekend’s game meant to all Patriots fans, eyes were on the star’s Twitter account to see how he coped with the loss. The actor’s followers had to wait until the following morning for his announcement, which thanked the team and commended the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Thanks for another unbelievable season, Patriots!” Evans’ tweet read. “Congrats to the Eagles. Well deserved.”

Given the team’s name, it’s no wonder why Evans would root for the Patriots, yet the actor originally hails from Newton, Massachusetts, making it his hometown team.

Last year, the actor shared video footage of himself jumping for joy and screaming with enthusiasm at the Super Bowl in which the Patriots scored a touchdown in overtime to secure victory. Making the moment even more entertaining was his co-star Jeremy Renner could be seen celebrating along with him.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that following April, Evans shared what that moment meant to him.

“We went to the Super Bowl and I had a couple Boston buddies and Renner, Jeremy Renner, and it was one of Renner’s buddies that had seen me spike in enthusiasm throughout the game and chose to film the final seconds and I didn’t know it was happening,” Evans detailed. “And God bless him, because that video means so much to me.”

Not only did Evans express his admiration for the team, but specifically for their quarterback, Tom Brady.

“I’ve yet to meet him. He didn’t go to the after party. he might have made an appearance but he might have cut out, he’s Tom Brady, he had to go rule the world,” Evans gushed of the athlete. “I didn’t meet Tom and I’m not sure if I wanna. It’s almost become now, like, I just want to let him be the thing that I imagine he is and that’s it. That’s good enough for me.”

Evans can next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4.

