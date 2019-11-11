Chris Evans Addresses Whether or Not He’d Ever Return to Captain America Role

The final moments of Avengers: Endgame tied a nice, neat bow on the decade-long Infinity Saga, and provided a send-off for the two most popular characters in the franchise. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark completed his entire arc by sacrificing himself to save the universe and kill Thanos. Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers took his only chance to go back in time and live his life alongside Peggy Carter, passing his shield onto Sam Wilson so that Captain America could always exist. Both characters received a touching and seemingly final goodbyes in Endgame, but everyone has continued to ask whether or not either one of them would reprise their roles in the future.

Judging by the fact that his character died, the role of Tony Stark is likely done for good, save for a short flashback in Black Widow or Spider-Man 3. Captain America’s future is less certain, as his character is still alive in the main Marvel continuity. That said, would Evans ever actually want to play Steve Rogers again?

During the latest episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors interview series, Evans sat down with friend and Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson about their careers. When the subject of Captain America came up, Evans was very on the fence about a return.

“To Marvel? Wow. Everything clicks when I get up,” Evans began. “Recovery is not the same. You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know.”

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he continued. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. “It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Johansson said that she believed Steve’s finale was beautiful and cathartic, and Evans seemed to agree. If he were to come back, it would have to be in a way that didn’t ruin that ending.

“It’d be a shame to sour that,” he said of Steve’s ending. “I’m very protective of it. It was such a precious time, and jumping onto the movie was a terrifying prospect to me. I said no a bunch of times, and there’s a million and one ways it could have gone wrong. It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.”

