Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals Son's Favorite Superhero is a DC Character

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his son's favorite superhero is actually a DC character! The Marvel star shared an Instagram post of himself presumably still at work making his next Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Love and Thunder, with one of his young sons walking with him hand-in-hand. In the caption, Hemsworth reveals the following: "Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. “What do you want to be when you grow up“... "Dad i wanna be Superman” Lucky I have two other kids". That last part is obviously a joke - but man, that doe have to hurt!

As you can see in the photo below, Chris Hemsworth has been putting in a crazy amount of work to get back in Thor shape for Thor: Love & Thunder - his eighth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth is coming up on Hugh Jackman-level dedication to his superhero role - and you would think his own would idolize Thor above all other heroes. Unless you're a parent, and then this makes perfect sense. You're never as cool to your kids as you might be to the outside world. That's just facts.

In any event, Chris Hemsworth's son is just your typical kid: loves Superman. Even after Hemsworth and his co-stars made some B-level and C-level Marvel characters (Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, etc.) into international superstars, DC characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman have continued to shine brighter as icons (and merchandising cash-cows) even if they may have had a harder time at the box office.

Well, maybe Hemsworth will take the lead in that race after Thor: Love and Thunder - but it's a hard bet to lay down. The next Thor movie will see a new worthy contender step up to lift the hammer: Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who will get to play out "The Mighty Thor" comic arc that made Jane into the new Thunder God. In addition to there being a whole new Thor, the Odinson Hemsworth plays will also be going up against a villain named Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. With a name like that, we're not even certain Hemsworth's Thor will make it out of this film alive (at least in his physical form). So, if Thor becomes more popular than the DC Comics competition, it may be the Lady Thor that gets all the accolades.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be in theaters on May 6, 2022.