Christian Bale's Shaved Head for Thor: Love and Thunder Revealed

Photos have revealed Christian Bale's new look for Thor: Love and Thunder. After spotting Bale arriving in Australia, where the film is in production, in October 2020, fans have noticed Bale at the beach during a break from filming and sporting his new appearance. The latest photos show the star, who is playing the villain Gorr the God-Butcher, show him with a shaved head as he arrives on the coast. The shaved head look is likely to facilitate the makeup and prosthetics needed to turn Bale the deicidal alien, who has milky white skin and head tendrils. You can take a look at the set photos embedded below.

Bale will face off against Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the fourth Marvel Studios film bearing the god of thunder's name. Hemsworth is working out even harder than ever before for the new movie, which may reflect the pressure to repeat the success of Thor: Ragnarok.

"There's that same — if not more — pressure now to do that again," Hemsworth told GQ Australia of the Ragnarok sequel. "So there's a little bit of exciting nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we're covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle.

During another appearance, Hemsworth said he's "Very excited, excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three films we certainly, I think, pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character and now people expect some dramatic changes. So, we've got our work cut out in that sense."

Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is returning for Love and Thunder. He's promised fans a wild ride.

"The next Thor film I'm doing, basically, we're sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. "There's always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we're gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter."

Thor: Love and Thunder will bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will lift Mjolnir to become Thor. That storyline comes from Jason Aaron's time writing Thor for Marvel Comics, which is the same run that introduced Gorr the God-Butcher.

What do you think of Christian Bale's new look? How excited are you for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.