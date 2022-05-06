Mighty Thor Creator Teases Natalie Portman's Role in Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 came a huge surprise announcement as Marvel Studios confirmed that a fourth Thor movie, titled Thor: Love & Thunder, was on the way and with it Oscar winner Natalie Portman would not only return to the MCU but would become the Mighty Thor. Jane Foster wielded the hammer in the pages of Marvel Comics for a few years, a creation of comic scribe Jason Aaron. When asked by a fan online what he could say about the character appearing on the big screen, Aaron replied: "What little I know makes me even more excited. I have all the faith in the world in Taika."

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman previously explained to Yahoo! "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side." Production has been ongoing on the film in Australia for some months now, with set photos previously offering a tease of The Mighty Thor in action in the film.

What little I know makes me even more excited. I have all the faith in the world in Taika. https://t.co/965NA1MnXY — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) May 20, 2021

In Aaron's storyline Jane Foster picks up the hammer and becomes the god of thunder after Thor becomes "Unworthy." Her taking on the mantle of the hero also coincides with a major point in her personal life as she's diagnosed with cancer. It's unclear if that particular plot point will make it onto the big screen as returning writer/director Taika Waititi previously revealed to Variety, saying:

“We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production.”

Portman will once again star opposite Chris Hemsworth who returns as the titular Thor. Other returning cast members for the film will include Tessa Thompson back in her Thor: Ragnarok role of Valkyrie, plus the Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan. Christian Bale will star as the villain in the film, taking on the role of Gorr the God Butcher, another creation of Jason Aaron.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.