Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth to Take Year Off From Acting

Avengers: Endgame and Men in Black: International star Chris Hemsworth is taking the rest of the year off. After going through a particularly busy period with the filming of Thor: Ragnarok followed by Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Men in Black: International, Hemsworth’s schedule is clear, and he plans on taking advantage of that to reconnect with his family.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth told Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, according to ABC Montana. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have this year where I’m probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home. If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

In another interview, Hemsworth explained how he’s at a point in his career now where can be more selective to what projects he signs onto and more confident in saying no to some, including Star Trek 4. “I didn’t feel like we landed on a reason to revisit that yet,” he said. “I didn’t want to be underwhelmed by what I was going to bring to the table.”

Hemsworth brought the story of his Marvel Cinematic Universe hero, Thor, to a close in Avengers: Endgame, but has said that he’d be willing to return as the God of Thunder. “I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” he said. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go…But I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here.”

Thor was last seen leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Hemsworth is willing to turn Thor into an Asgardian of the Galaxy.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said. “I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.”

Men in Black: International opens June 14th.