Marvel Fan Imagines Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as Loki in the MCU

Thor and Loki both fell on some rough times in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos killed Loki with his own hands and Thor was forced to watch. Then Thor struggled to build himself a new weapon only to fail to stop Thanos before he could use the Infinity Gauntlet.

What would happen if all of this proved too much for Thor and he replaced his brother as a vengeful god of mischief? That’s what BossLogic has imagined in his latest piece of fan art, depicted Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as Loki.

Take a look below:

“What did you do?… What did you do?!” @chrishemsworth @Russo_Brothers Some Thor fun before I head out to this weekends #supanova Sydney 🙂 pic.twitter.com/77Vzv5Xsaq — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 13, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is the fourth movie to ever earn $2 billion at the box office, behind Avatar ($2.788 billion), Titanic ($2.18 billion), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion).

Avengers: Infinity War was the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth Marvel Studios film to earn at least $1 billion and is the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War was the second-fastest film to reach $500 million and its domestic box office total is now $658.9 million, making it the fifth highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avatar ($760.5 million), Marvel’s own Black Panther ($699.3 million), and Titanic ($659.3 million).

Avengers: Infinity War is expected eventually surpass Titanic at the domestic box office, but whether it can pass Star Wars: The Force Awakens worldwide is less certain.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

What do you think of BossLogic’s take on Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know what you think in the comments!

