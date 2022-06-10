Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce the Birth of Second Child

✖

Chris Pratt has a lot to celebrate, and we're not talking the upcoming release of the eagerly anticipated Jurassic World Dominion and completing filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. On Sunday, Pratt took to social media to share the news that he and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger had welcomed their second daughter on Saturday. In his post, Pratt revealed that the new baby's name is Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt and that both she and Schwarzenegger are doing well.

We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.

Love, Katherine and Chris pic.twitter.com/L1jVlMilPz — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 23, 2022

News that the couple was expecting their second child broke in December 2021 and back in March, Schwarzenegger, who is the host of the BDA Baby series on Instagram, shared how her first child with Pratt, Lyla, was getting ready to be a big sister with a photo of Lyla's various dolls and stuffed animals wearing diapers and band aids.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married back in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Lyla in August 2020. Pratt is also the father of nine-year-old Jack, whom he shares with his first wife Anna Farris.

