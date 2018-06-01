Chris Pratt Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol. 3 Return, Filming Start Date

Marvel fans knew the Guardians of the Galaxy series was going to be a trilogy, but thanks to Star-Lord actor Chirs Pratt we now know it’s official and when it is going to film.

The lovable Guardian leader is currently doing press for Jurassic World 2, but his performance as Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War is still very fresh in fans’ minds. We will see how this part of his story resolves in Avengers 4 next year, but next year will also be when Guardians 3 kicks into gear, as Pratt was asked what Star-Lord’s been doing between Infinity War and Avengers 4.

“You’ll know once you see part 2,” Pratt told MTV. “I’m slated to film Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in January, so we don’t know yet time-wise where that lines up. I’m hoping it’s not the last you see of me but I can’t be sure.”

That means Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely hit in early in the year 2020, just like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did in 2017. It will also most likely deal with the direct fallout of Avengers 4, which has the potential to really shake up the team. As fans who saw Infinity War know, currently the only surviving members of the team from Thanos’ universe changing snap are Rocket Raccoon and Nebula.

Despite his sorrow in doing so, Thanos killed Gamora so he could take possession of the Soul Stone, but it does seem a younger version of her is living inside the stone, as Thanos meets her later in the film. As for the rest of the team, Drax, Star-Lord, Mantis, and Groot all faded from existence by film’s end, leaving Nebula and Rocket with the other surviving heroes.

James Gunn previously said the third film in the series would not be like Vol. 1 or Vol. 2.

“It’s very, very, very different,” Gunn said. “Very different, but I won’t say how! You’ll have to wait to see the movie, it’s a long time away.”

That very different could be in regards to tone and story, but from Infinity War we’re also betting it means a much different look to the team.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.