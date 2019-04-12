Clark Gregg’s New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Role Revealed

The sixth season premiere of Agents of SHIELD is only one month away, and Marvel fans were just treated to a new set of character photos. From Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) to Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), the new photos are an awesome sneak peak at what the agents will look like in the upcoming season. However, the most exciting of the bunch is an image of Sarge, the new character played by Clark Gregg.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the beloved Agent Phil Coulson had definitely died at the end of the fifth season, which meant Gregg would be returning as a “disturbing new character.” Thanks to Marvel.com, we now know his name is Sarge. Based on the first trailer for the show and these new images, Sarge isn’t here for Coulson’s good-time shenanigans.

We’re powering up. Here’s your first look at the Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD Season 6 Cast Portraits! @clarkgregg pic.twitter.com/bfDkMUyr0N — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 11, 2019

Fans are loving the new character posters, one even pointing out their very notable color scheme.

The colors in the #AgentsofSHIELD’s portraits as infinity stones! Does this actually have anything to do with the characters color scheme? Probably not! Is it a fun thing to look at? I think so! pic.twitter.com/neNdDePipn — Sarah 💜 (@CrazyGirlVids) April 11, 2019

As they pointed out, this observation could easily be a stretch, but it’s still worth noting considering “it’s all connected.” Fans have been speculating on how the series will tie in with the events of Avengers: Endgame, recently noting how their respective posters happen to match.

In addition getting to play a sinister new character, Gregg has also teased that the upcoming season will be “big and loud and badass.” Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) also told TV Line recently that “this season is a departure from other stuff we’ve done.” No matter what happens, it sounds like fans have a lot to look forward to!

If you’re a big fan of the Marvel series, you also have a chance to visit the set. All you need to do is donate to a good cause. You can learn more about the contest here.

What do you think of Sarge? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD‘s sixth season premieres on ABC on May 10th.

