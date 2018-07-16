‘Cloak & Dagger’ Showrunner Teases More Classic Villains

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger may have made some significant changes in to the comic book source material, but as the Freeform series heads into its final three episodes of its inaugural season showrunner Joe Pokaski says that there are more familiar threats from the comics on the way.

Speaking with Syfy Wire, Pokaski explained that it was important to spend the first half of the season setting things up so that audiences saw and understood Tandy/Dagger (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) as individuals before digging in to a larger story.

“I wouldn’t necessarily think of it as a slow burn,” Pokaski said. “But I think the important thing for us was to make sure we understood them as individuals. What we wanted to do was make sure we understood what they were dealing with by themselves, so we could really appreciate why they needed each other. I felt like that was an update that the books might have needed.”

Now that fans have an established reference point for both Tandy and Tyrone, Pokaski said that things would start ramping up a bit more and while some of the more “fantastical” villains are being held off, he teased that one of the comic’s most notorious villains, Mister Jip, may have already made an appearance.

“You didn’t see him in episode six? It’s possible you did,” Pokaski said. “I’m not spoiling anything, I’m not committing to anything. But you should go back and look carefully at the scene where Tyrone goes into Kev’s dream and [sees] that kid with the backpack’s fears. I have a feeling if we’re lucky enough to have a season two, a lot of your favorites will be making appearances.”

Pokaski’s comments about classic villains making their appearance somewhat echo previous comments about the inclusion of other comics-accurate material within the series, including costumes. Pokaski told ComicBook.com that it isn’t just the villains that they are building to, but the Cloak and Dagger of comics as well.

“We’re surprised that when we got to kind of adapting for television that we wanted to start in a slightly different place, but with every episode and even as we start talking about episodes beyond the first season,” he said. “Now we’re slowly building towards that Cloak and Dagger of the comics, but I don’t think we could have started right away with that imagery or even with their relationship.

New episodes of Cloak & Dagger are on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.