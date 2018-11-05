‘Cloak & Dagger’ Teases Season 2 Production With New BTS Video

Production is finally underway on Cloak & Dagger‘s second season down in New Orleans, and the show has released a new behind-the-scenes video to tease the production.

On Monday, the Cloak & Dagger social media accounts posted a video of its three stars, Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, and Emma Lahana, participating in a new screen test for the second season. Holt, who plays Tandy, swings around one of her light daggers, while Joseph channels his inner-Tyrone with his black hood and disappearing act.

Lahana, known for her role as Detective Brigid O’Reilly, punches and kicks the air in front of her, teasing the villainous turn ahead for her character. As the show revealed in the Season 1 finale, O’Reilly will be fulfilling her comic origins and turning into the antagonist known as Mayhem.

After plenty of laughs, the video ends with a call for fans to head out to the polls and vote in the midterm elections on November 6th.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski talked about the pending arrival of Mayhem in Season 2, and why it was important to make Brigid such an integral part of Season 1.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend,” Pokaski explained. “It was very exciting as writers to say, low key, we can start telling you words and story of a villain in the most ninja way possible. So it’s just been fun. And then add on top of that, you have an actress like Emma Lahana. Because we could have cast someone average or just good. She has done two episodes of our show where she hasn’t said a word and she’s crushed it. I don’t know if you have seen episode nine yet, doesn’t say a word again, makes you want to cry. So I’m very excited, kind of in a Killmonger way, to bring in a villain who you can relate with. I think Mayhem, without spoiling too much, is kind of what we wish we all were if we didn’t face consequences.”

