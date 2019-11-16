Cloak & Dagger Fans Launch Campaign to Get Disney+ to Pick Up Show

With the creative future of Marvel Television now under control of Kevin Feige while executive Jeph Loeb makes his impending exit from the division he helped build, the future of many series is now in jeopardy. Agents of SHIELD is ending, the Netflix shows have all been cancelled, while the third season of Marvel’s Runaways could be the end. And now we know that Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger has been cancelled after being left in limbo for the last five months; the Marvel TV series wrapped up its second season on Freeform earlier this year.

But some fans are taking to social media to campaign for the future of Cloak & Dagger on Disney+, hoping they could convince the parent companies to greenlight Season 3 of the series. They’re now resorting to the Disney+ function to request new series added to the service.

Cloak & Dagger was officially cancelled last month, just after the news of Feige’s takeover was revealed. The news indicates that the network Freeform decided on the cancellation, which makes sense considering the show was one of the more expensive programs on the channel.

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told,” Freeform said in a statement. “We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

Series showrunner Joe Pokaski spoke out about the cancellation of Cloak & Dagger by praising the cast and crew involved with the series.

”We put together the best crew in television. The amount of art, sweat, and tears poured into every frame, with a limited amount of resources, and a dedication to diversity and justice. We did the impossible. And became a family and I hope we remain as such,” wrote Pokaski, later adding, “Most importantly, we had a strong group of fans picking up what we were putting down. Who took conversations about privilege out of our church and into their lives. Who knew what it meant when we put a man in a refrigerator.”

While the two seasons of Cloak & Dagger are available on Hulu for the time being, the characters will appear in the upcoming third season of Runaways, set to premiere on Hulu on December 13th.