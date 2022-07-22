Comic-Con 2022: Daredevil's Charlie Cox Returning for Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Charlie Cox has his plate full. Friday, Marvel Studios Animation boss Brad Winderbaum and Spider-Man: Freshman Year creator Jeff Trammell were on-hand at San Diego Comic-Con to chat about the studio's upcoming slate of animated projects. As revealed during the expansive Hall H panel, Cox will return to voice Daredevil in the series, who will fight crime alongside Spider-Man.

According to ComicBook.com's Brand Davis on-hand at Hall H, the creators behind the show revealed it will take place before Captain America: Civil War in the MCU timeline.

In the artwork shown at Hall H, Daredevil is sporting a black suit with red accents—vastly different from what we've seen from the character yet. It pulls inspiration from both the character's Shadowlands look and the costume worn by the character in the run first launched by Charles Soule and Ron Garney.

"I mean, you're completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it, because then you have to create your own rules," Winderbaum previously told ComicBook.com. "But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it. There's an element of chaos in all things. There's an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don't go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it."

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set for release in 2024.

What other characters would you like to see join the show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!