Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/17/2018

DC #1

AQUAMAN #41

Aquaman #41 is a compelling prelude to “Drowned Earth”, but you won’t get the most out of it without one other companion. The first prelude to “Drowned Earth” actually occurs in this week’s Justice League, and as a duo they form a much more complete picture. Without JL, it would be easy to get confused, as the brief recap doesn’t quite present enough to get you completely up to speed. What the issue does manage to do however is showcase Mera as a leader and a Justice Leaguer, highlighting how impressive her abilities and sheer will can be in a complex situation. The book is solid visually throughout, and also presents a good hook whatever comes next. You won’t want to miss this issue, but do yourself a favor and pick up Justice League for the full experience. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #57

One of the hallmarks of Tom King’s Batman is the way he frequently reveals something about Batman by framing it in a story about another character. It’s a narrative structure he uses in Batman #57, but unlike previous issues where readers learned about the struggling hero by digging deeper into Nightwing’s story, exploring things through a lens of KGBeast doesn’t have quite the same result. The issue is visually beautiful — a largely wordless fight between Batman and the man who shot Nightwing — but it lacks substance. It’s well-established that Batman has more in common with some of the villains he fights than perhaps is comfortable for both the character and the readers. Devoting an issue to put an even finer point on it ultimately creates a rare stumble in King’s run one that leaves both readers and Batman himself with more questions than answers. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

COVER #2

As Cover shifts its focus from establishing connections to the comics industry to the work of spycraft, the premise clicks into place and every idiosyncrasy becomes much more interesting. Mack’s fluctuating levels of detail and cover carefully craft the narrative of an introductory mission, one with just enough risk to keep things exciting. Bendis’ dialogue more capably evokes laughter when cast against the tension of mystery and understandable stakes. A framing device is also used to make both sorts of work seem more significant and build interest in what is left unseen. There is an argument to be made that this is what should have been shown in a first issue, but it’s nice to receive it by the second outing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE #10

Damage still doesn’t know exactly what it wants to be, which presents a pretty substantial problem as we get into the second and third arc of the series. At first it was simply a Jekyll/Hyde story about a raging monster. Then it was a who’s who of DC heroes and villains teaming up against Ethan. Now the book is trying to tell a cautionary war tale, but not exactly succeeding. It’s sort of all over the place, and there are glimpses of a good story hidden within all of the exposition. Luckily, this issue moves quickly enough that it’s never a drag. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #57

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Overall this is a fitting end to a series that needed some time to find its rhythm but ultimately provided a delightful journey for two relatable heroes. Green Lanterns sends out the series on a high note, and we can’t wait to see what’s coming next for our two favorite Lanterns as well as the rest of the Corps. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #52

Captain Triumph’s story continues in Harley Quinn #52, and this issue holds on to everything that made the previous issue a standout. The pacing is perfect, with the story sacrificing nothing in slowing down from the title’s usually bonkers hijinks. There’s an explanation of who Captain Triumph is for those not familiar with the obscure character. There’s a well-executed fight scene. There’s even a beautifully done moment of significant growth for Harley that is a solid reminder of just how fantastic a character Harley can be when she’s written — and drawn — well. Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper issue without something nuts happening, and the introduction of another minor character causing trouble at the end of #52 bring things right back where every Harley Quinn adventure starts out. At least this time it makes sense thanks to a perfect issue backing it up. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #36

Injustice 2 is just about wrapped, as Grodd completes his takeover of Gorilla City and Ra’s al Ghul is left to his final fate, and the pieces have fallen into place to bring the comic into sync with the beginning of the Injustice 2 game. But while the takeover is certainly the most momentous part of this week’s issue, it’s not the saddest. Instead, Tom Taylor chooses to give the readers one last heartbreak with a touching scene between Bruce Wayne and Alfred, which perfectly captures so much about the two characters’ relationships. There’s only one more issue left in Injustice, but we’re sure it’s going to be a great one. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE #10

Crossover events are trick things to manage, which makes this opening chapter for “Drowned Earth” all the more impressive. It introduces the threats, twists, and stakes for what is to come within the consistent tone of Justice League, never disrupting the series rhythm for the sake of the larger picture. It serves both the ongoing narrative and the crossover well. As a single issue, it is a perfect example of creators on top of their game working in perfect concert. Manapul delivers a series of stunning spreads with exposition managed carefully around the jaw dropping moments. Manapul’s colors make the issue glow and enhance the story on each page. Even as part of a different event, this issue sets a high bar for Justice League. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #4

If you had any questions whether Justice League Dark was, in fact, a horror comic, issue four should settle the debate as soon as you read the first couple of pages. James Tynion IV’s ability to write to bizarre and otherworldly is apparent throughout. This issue includes just the right recipe to make a comic that’s absolutely bonkers — rewriting reality, interdimensional travel, and a sword-wielding monkey. If you’re not reading Justice League Dark by now, you’re missing out. At the very least, you won’t walk away bored. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUCIFER #1

The new Lucifer launches with a mystery spread told through two separate story threads, taking place at two different moments in time. At first, it is challenging to get a handle on what the story is about. Dan Watters shows readers the before and after of a turning point without revealing what that turning point is. But the issue rewards readers as they go, with each the two narrative threads slowly weaving together until the scope of the narrative is revealed in full. Max and Sebastian Fiumara and colorist Dave McCaig give each of these threads a distinct visual flavor while also making sure they feel like part of the same hold. There’s an unnerving jaggedness to the linework throughout, while McCaig gives one of the narratives a cold, bleak tone and the other the glowing warmth of hell. Lucifer is ripe with depth and mystery that is poised to unfurl in captivating and compelling fashion. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW CHALLENGERS #6

This climax is a castle built on sand with both the character bits and cosmic stakes falling flat. Pages are incredibly crowded with three teams of Challengers running around and not a single memorable name or personality on any of them. The imagery of a gigantic skeleton moving through the multiverse is certainly attention-worthy, but its importance and the consequences of any action surrounding it read as being jotted off. This issue briefly proclaims its importance, but there’s no work here nor in the prior five issues to make it feel important. Despite all of the window dressing, this is pure anti-climax. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

NIGHTWING #51

While it’s a far cry from last month’s monstrous Nightwing #50, Scott Lobdell’s first issue on this title — Nightwing #51 — does a good-enough job of pushing Dick Grayson’s story arc forward. By the end of the issue, not only does Dick start going by a new name, but the Nightwing persona is eventually picked up by another resident of Bludhaven. The trauma Dick is suffering throughout this issue’s 20ish pages is palpable and completely relatable. Although this run has less and less to do with the acrobatic fights Nightwing is known for, it has more and more to do with the man behind the mask, and that’s certainly a refreshing change of pace. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

PEARL #3

Pearl isn’t simply a comic with an exceptional aesthetic, it’s a comic that provides a uniquely exceptional aesthetic for each timeline it presents. A psychedelic coloring scheme offers unique flair to a violent club encounter, while a funeral immerses readers in a visual metaphor for emotional numbness. Picking apart the layouts of these pages and every detail in them can be revealing, but the narrative they carry does not merit the effusive style that bears it. Characters remain two-dimensional, with cliche tragedies and vague Yakuza allusions used in place of actual nuance. It’s a disappointing disparity that pulls away from the initially immersive reading experience, and a tension that needs to be resolved quickly. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU #95

All-ages comics can be just as fun, engaging, and captivating as comics marketed for adults. The success of Raina Telgemeier, Jeff Smith, Kazu Kibuishi, and others have proven that they can also be best-sellers, as long as sufficient energy and ingenuity go into their making. Scooby Doo: Where Are You #95 is not one of those all-ages comics. The comic presents two standard, almost painfully by-the-number mysteries with only one real suspect, and some truly bland dialogue. The comic feels a lot like the recent slate of Scooby Doo movies released on Cartoon Network; they look like the originals, but they lack the spirit and goofiness of the classic cartoons. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #9

What has made Sideways such a great series over the course of its run is its focus on a genuinely relatable, likable lead. Unfortunately, this issue puts so much more focus on the strange world around him, making Sideways the the B-story of the book, despite all of the intriguing things happening in his life. The supernatural world he finds himself in isn’t exactly the style that fits this creative team, and it’ll be exciting to see them return to our reality. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #23

This new Teen Titans run has already proven to be an inconsistent affair, especially when it comes to the way the teenagers themselves are written. Some issues feel completely genuine in regards to how young people speak, while some make it seem as though the writer has never met a teenager in his entire life. Fortunately, this issue falls more towards the former, with a budding relationship between Robin and Djinn being the most exciting thing the book has going for it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

ASTONISHING X-MEN #16

Astonishing X-Men #16 kicks off the climax of this story as the unofficial X-Men, the Reavers, and the ONE converge for a final battle. Greg Land’s linework seems a little softer in this issue, losing some of its overly beautified edges to better fit the tone set by Matthew Rosenberg’s dialogue. At the same time, the move into the action-heavy final act of this story seems to better suit Land’s skillset. The banter between the X-Men and the Reavers remains a strong point in Rosenberg’s script, especially certain characters finally calling out Beast on his tendency to end up on the wrong side of nearly every conflict for the past several years. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #609

Charles Soule and Phil Noto begin their ominously sounding “Death of Daredevil” arc with Matt Murdock literally getting hit by a truck. Surprisingly, that’s not what kills him, but it does set the stage for a high-stakes showdown in which Matt’s not 100%. There’s a frantic feel to this issue, as if Matt knows that his time is running out. And while there’s sure to be a twist to the whole “Death of Daredevil” arc, Soule and Noto manage to make this comic feel like the end might actually be coming soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS WEAPON HEX #1

Progressing deeper and deeper into this warped world brings us Infinity Wars: Weapon Hex #1, arguably the most intriguing “warped” title yet. Scarlet Witch and X-23 are more different than alike, and mashed together, the origin and mythos Ben Acker and Ben Blacker laid out before us is rather entertaining. As with the remaining titles, this issue suffers from trying to squeeze in more warped characters than necessary. Regardless, Infinity Wars: Weapon Hex #1 didn’t leave me bored. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #4

Last issue let us know change was coming, and this issue more than delivers on that promise. Not only does Carol’s origin get a major change, but that change has a significant ripple effect if you’ve been following the character. It reconciles the divide that Danvers has struggled with in the past, and also gives the family a more invested bond going forward without wiping away the history that has come before. Carlos Pacheco, Erica D’urso, and Marcio Menyz’s art is on the money throughout, and honestly the biggest knock against the book is that it took four issue’s to get here. The Life of Captain Marvel is hitting on all cylinders, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL ZOMBIE #1

Marvel Zombies titles have seen various groups of heroes collide with the living undead, while Marvel Zombie instead focuses on Simon Garth, also known as Zombie, who retains his identity and personality, buried underneath his decaying appearance. As Daredevil, Black Widow, Spider-Man, and the rest of the Defenders attempt to fight back the zombie horde, Zombie appears and possibly offers a solution for mankind, even if it means sacrificing Garth for the greater good. The most exciting element of previous Marvel Zombies titles was seeing all manner of gruesome gore being carried out by supposed “superheroes,” a format that eventually ran its course. This issue might not have offered new insight into the concept, but we’re given a compelling story depicting a post-apocalyptic world where one of the “villains” is given humanity, ultimately depicting the horrific lengths supposed heroes are willing to go to in hopes of ensuring the species wins the day. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

MR AND MRS X #4

Kelly Thompson had a stroke of brilliance when she decided to send Rogue and Gambit into outer space for the first storyline of Mr. and Mrs. X. Usually, Gambit and Rogue stories tend to be set in some familiar mutant territory, or rely on dealing with Rogue or Gambit’s sordid family histories. Sending them into space gives them an opportunity to show their heroic sides apart from the X-Men on a grand cosmic stage, and interact with characters like the Shi’ar Imperial Guard and the Starjammers. It turns out Rogue and Gambit mix pretty well with the space pirates. The high adventure continues in this issue, with Oscar Bazaldua delivering some great action shots and sequences of Gambit showing off his escape skills while in a Shi’ar prison. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #49

Surprisingly, Old Man Logan #49 actually has glimpses of the retrospective story that made the character a hit in the first place. There are moments in this issue where Logan deals with flashbacks of his family, and his mind is filled with nothing but regret, creating the brooding and determined OML that everyone has missed. What may come as an even bigger shock is the fact that the issue ended with a very dark turn, something that has been almost completely absent from this run. Hopefully this sets up a solid finale to the series in issue #50. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

PETER PARKER SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #311

A tie-in issue like this shouldn’t make any creator envious. It’s a gratuitous piece of a larger story that barely alters the status quo of the event or even this series between points A and B. Despite facing an uphill battle marred with a visually disinteresting antagonist and unengaging plot, there’s a gem of an idea at the center of the issue that is bound to evoke some laughter. Banter and planning between Peter Parker and J. Jonah Jameson continues to be a gold mine, and, while it doesn’t improve the big picture, it makes this perfunctory tie-in much more entertaining. As far as mediocre event tie-ins go, Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #311 actually manages to be a decent one. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #14

Runaways manages to be just as adorable as ever, even as this issue’s plot doesn’t necessarily pack the largest punch. The bulk is devoted to setting up the newest challenge that the team has to face, but things get a bit too exposition-heavy by the end of the main story. The “interlude” of the issue is an absolute highlight, telling a mostly wordless but genuinely wonderful story. Thankfully, there’s enough genuinely good going on in this issue to leave fans optimistic about what lies ahead, even if the team might not be. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHURI #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

What Okorafor and the rest of the creative team have in store for Shuri and her revised role in Wakanda remains largely impossible to guess. A new government, supernatural changes, and her love of invention are all evoked in Shuri #1 as a presentation of a complex and questioned identity. The title of Black Panther looms large over the young heroine, but this issue makes the case for a story that can both remain part of that legacy without playing second fiddle to King T’Challa. Wherever it goes in its quest to define a rising star, the skill and strength of this team is enough to make it worth discovering issue by issue as Shuri continues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #22

On Mustafar, Vader discovers a helmet which speaks to him, revealing itself to be the remnants of a Sith named “Momin,” who embraced his darkness from an early age and used his abilities to create art in honor of the Force. Momin’s definition of “art,” however, involved killing a lot of people and utilizing their remains. The former Sith pleads with Vader to ask him for a corporeal form, offering the former Jedi the chance to see his beloved Padme once again if he assists Momin with his next tribute. Fans of Vader himself might not be too thrilled with this issue, as it almost entirely focuses on Momin’s macabre history, which paints the picture of a new approach to the Sith. We might not get much narrative momentum, but this tangent offered a terrifying new character, who will likely be an important component of the rest of the arc and Vader’s construction of his castle on the lava planet. With Momin’s backstory out of the way, now we can appreciate his contributions to the rest of the narrative. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #6

The interlude issues of Thor featuring artist Christian Ward have been an excuse to take an already epic run on the titular character and go even bigger. Gods battle in a story and style that feels every bit as enormous as the universe-ending setting surrounding them. There is an element of silliness to the continued stacking of icons from Marvel Comics history, but it is matched by the tone of the narrative and Ward’s ability to make each new piece glow. This is a story that longtime fans of both Thor and Marvel are bound to revel in, and one that functions as a delightful “what if” about the end of all things. As strange as it may seem, this interlude has surpassed the main show in Thor. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNSTOPPABLE WASP #1

The Unstoppable Wasp returns in a manic and excitable new adventure. Although the new series is technically a continuation of the last Unstoppable Wasp comic, Jeremy Whitley and artist Gurihiru give readers everything they need to get caught up on who Nadia is and why she’s so important to the comic. This comic is unapologetically fun and cheerful — perfect for its targeted readership of teen girls. But there’s plenty of superhero action and a touch of intrigue for readers hoping for a more conventional Marvel comic. This is a solid first issue, and hopefully the Unstoppable Wasp series gets a long and happy second life. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM ANNUAL #1

For as good as the Venom series has been under Cates’ leadership, this annual was sort of anticlimactic. Eddie and Venom are treated a bit like folklore in the issue, which is a pretty solid idea, but there isn’t really anything interesting about listening to a bunch of B-list villains describe weird encounters with Venom, branding him as “misunderstood.” It’s an odd set of stories that don’t really add anything to the Venom mythos, but they aren’t a disaster by any stretch of the imagination, which is more than I can say about most Symbiote comics in the last few years. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN BLACK MYSTIQUE #1

In X-Men Black – Mystique, Seanan Maco Failla dig into the details of how the shapeshifting mutant pulls off her cunning schemes. After all, just looking like someone else isn’t necessarily enough to pull off a con job or covert operation on its own. The story also touches on Mystique’s ever-ambiguous goals. Is she a mutant revolutionary, or just a simple thief? The story lacks a real standout moment, making it interesting and well-executed if not the most memorable story ever told. The Apocalypse backstory slows the pace down a bit in this installment, but the chapter ends on a note that suggests things are going to pick up in a big way next week. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON H #9

Weapon H continues its streak of weird decisions and story turns, but the new direction in this issue actually seems to be for the better. Weirdworld is certainly the right place for this set of monsters, and the battleground known as the dome provides a potentially awesome locale for a “Planet Hulk”-esque storyline. There’s also a ton of intrigue in the big tease in the book’s final pages. However, the Roxxon influences are becoming stale, and the book will hopefully find a way to introduce a more interesting baddie in the issues to come. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

WHAT IF? GHOST RIDER #1

The great thing about these “What If” comics is the fact that, more times than not, they explore absolutely bonkers scenarios that’d probably never happen in the primary Marvel continuity. What If? Ghost Rider #1 is par for the course, and it dives head first into some pretty wacky tales. Being self-aware provides plenty of humorous scenarios, including a funny sequence featuring a CB Cebulski cameo. At the very least, it was an entertaining read perfectly suited for a one-off book rather than a title I’d have to read month after month. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE 1941 #2

Archie 1941 reads like a collection of skits assembled by a high school history class about the United States’ entry into World War II. These archetypal characters are transformed into caricatures, with each filling a specific sort of role that doesn’t resemble any living person from the period. Archie and his father are the centerpiece of Archie 1941 #2 and that provides them with enough distinct sequences to realize they are entirely inconsistent characters. Their voice and attitude change to go on tangents about fears of war and thoughts of service. The Riverdale gang has been transformed into mouthpieces for half-baked thoughts on a historical period with far better fiction available in comics. A handful of striking visuals boost this otherwise bland experience, but a well framed silhouette isn’t nearly enough to salvage this miniseries. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER AGE OF DOOM #6

Rich Tomasso and Jeff Lemire get really weird in this month’s issue of Black Hammer: Age of Doom. The comic mostly serves as a chance for Tomasso to stretch his artistic chops a bit, with an especially awesome depiction of Colonel Weird descending into Nowhere, the dreaded realm of unfinished stories. Tomasso’s style is perfectly suited for a comic like Age of Doom — with decidedly Silver Age aesthetics and a dash of the weird. And while the comic crosses over into meta-territory, Jeff Lemire wisely chooses to let Tomasso’s expressive and melancholy faces and scenery do a lot of the narrative work instead of his sometimes too wordy approach to mainstream superhero comics. Tomasso and Lemire are like peanut butter and chocolate, a great pairing that should have always been together in the first place. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CEMETERY BEACH #2

Everything great about the debut of Cemetery Beach remains in its second installment. The action is reliably propulsive, allowing chases and gunfire to exist in a vacuum, carrying their own weight without distracting dialogue. There is a breathless quality to the momentum as tour guide and scout exchange brief explanatory words before rocketing forward to the next thing. There is some more flavor and exposition provided to what the big picture of this sci-fi concept is, but it is part of a slow reveal of the entire portrait. Unfortunately, the design of this issue is not that of an issue, but another 20 pages chopped from a larger narrative. When the story begins and ends feels arbitrary and given the questions raised and momentum created, all the more jarring when there’s nothing left to read. There is a great deal of craft on display here, but it still feels decidedly part of the wrong format. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEAD KINGS #1

Dead Kings holds your head under water, introducing a complex world filled with carefully monitored elements of language, history, and technology. There’s a lot to be observed and it presents everything through a clearly focused narrative. In spite of this great sense of storytelling, the story itself is never particularly gripping. Beyond some recognizable tropes, there is a lack of calls for attention or concern. Characters lack personalities beyond what is described to them and after the first few pages there are few visual cues to encourage investigation. There’s a fascinating notebook packed with ideas on this world, but the introduction in this issue falls far short from producing any desire to pick up the second issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DRAGON AGE DECEPTION #1

The latest round of Dark Horse’s Dragon Age comics begins to draw things together from its previous outings in a way that feels natural while offering up just the right amount of questions. While the actual plot of this initial issue is a little thin — two cons try to con each other, then others — the implications are juicy, and the art is lovely. The cover alone might be worth the price. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

EAST OF WEST #39

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

As East of West begins to write its ending, with only seven issues remaining, it is clear that the series is as strong as it ever was. Even after so many years of intensive worldbuilding and overlapping webs of characters, the story has never lost track of the style and approach that made it great from the start. The confidence in each maneuver, small or large, is apparent and there is never a wasted page. From grin-inducing banner to cataclysmic confrontations, every piece of this puzzle is falling into place. It almost reads like prophecy that what comes next will be a truly epic experience. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXORSISTERS #1

Exorsisters #1 is one of those comics that seems like a light, slightly campy and fun read, and for the most part that’s exactly what it is. An odd couple of two young women who perform “timely soul retrieval at a reasonable rate,” Cate and Kate Harrow are likable enough even if they resolve their case too quickly and neatly. It’s then that the issue throws a curveball into things about who Cate and Kate really are. It’s clearly part of the plot and what will drive the story forward across future issues, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, thus far there’s nothing challenging in it either. As first issues go, it’s not a bad start, but it’s also not a great start either. There’s just enough interest and fun art to make it worthwhile, both for this issue and whatever comes next. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

FLAVOR #6

Flavor #6 takes you on a journey. The colorful pageantry of the tournament is a delight that pushes beyond the boundaries of each panel suggesting there is more than can be contained in any one issue. Simultaneously, the series continues to delve into issues of class division and uses those same visual wonders to make them all the more apparent. These elements provide the centerpiece of a very busy issue filled with introduction, small bits of humor, and excellent character moments. No single panel is more noteworthy than the cliffhanger that plays against the joyful and smooth linework that has defined Flavor up through this point. It is a radical departure in tone and one that sells a sense of doom with minimal detail. It’s a stunning end to a stunning issue, a perfect wrap up for the first collection of one of 2018’s best new series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GIDEON FALLS #7

Just when you think you have it all figured out, Jeff Lemire throws a wrench in the forks and upsets the status quo. That’s how it’s been nearly every issue in this young run so far, and Gideon Falls #7 is no different. Just as you think Norton — part of the series’ ensemble of protagonists — is close to figuring out The Barn, an unforeseen antagonist quickly zooms in to mess things up. In what this issue lacked in action and a quickly progessing plot, the book sure makes up for it with deep character development involving Clara and Father Fred. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HIT-GIRL #9

The third arc of the new Hit-Girl series takes its hero to Rome, which would at least provide an interesting setting if readers could see any of it. Even with an extended chase sequence and spread, there is little sense of what makes this city stand out. Much of Hit-Girl #9 instead relies upon cliches to establish this as the “Italian story,” with a Vespa, tomato sauce, and rosary playing a central role. This sort of hackneyed approach to the country never rises above the base instincts on display. The construction of a new villain and mystery are yawn-inducing as a result. Even Albuquerque’s reliably stylish pages fail to rise above the tedium on display. When in Rome, comics should simply be better than this. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #55

If you happen to be a fan of Ripley, adorable kitties, and creepy old Gods, you’re going to adore this issue. Most of the fun manifests from the juxtaposition of the evil God Tromatikos and Ripley, with the insanely powerful kittens acting as the cherry on top. The first few pages are a bit slow to get to a rather simple point, but once the crew gets going there’s more than a few entertaining moments. Dozerdraws delivers another fantastic issue all the way through, especially when fireball flinging cats are involved. Overall this is another solid issue, but Ripley’s segments are clearly the stronger parts. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

NEW WORLD #4

The whirlwind romance of The New World is at its absolute best here in a moment of human tenderness and understanding embedded in so much chaos. Characters can’t stop the relentless momentum of events, but they do find enough time to make themselves known and these encounters are touching. Moore delivers both these quiet moments and the rising tension towards the finale in a stylish fashion. Silhouettes and framing devices are deployed with an expert eye to make these events as grand as they are intended. It’s a gorgeous comic book and an issue that gets at the essence of its characters better than any installment so far. If this penultimate chapter is any clue, readers are in for an incredible final issue next month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROXIMA CENTAURI #5

Proxima Centauri continues to be one of the most beautiful comic books being released on a monthly basis, and that more than makes up for its meandering plot. This is a book that’s more about the feeling of adolescence and how that manifests as a somewhat psychedelic post-apocalyptic fantasy world based on playground logic than it is about any particular or specific conflict. It’s the kind of work that, if it finds it’s way into the right hands, could inspire and influence an entire generation of creators even as they struggle to explain what the series is actually about. That said, this issue will reward those who are familiar with Farel Dalrymple’s graphic novel The Wrenchies, which takes place in the same universe as Proxima Centauri. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUANTUM AND WOODY! #11

After a story that managed to build both some top-notch superhero sequences and some deep emotional ties, the conclusion of this story misses in a big way. Much of the issue is spent trapped in a bland basement layer and the stakes of the story, characters whose lives are on the line, are never acknowledged outside of dialogue. The result is a showdown that forgets what it is about and a cliffhanger that feels unrelated and unimportant. What action that is on display is less than impressive, with some building klangs that lack their desired impact. It’s possible that future plans will make this misstep more forgivable, but in the moment this issue is the first bad installment in a generally strong run. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

RISE OF THE TMNT #1

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles comes on a bit strong. At the outset, the slapstick humor and goofiness is a stark departure from past TMNT show and IDW’s current line of original Turtles comics. That rambunctiousness doesn’t go away, but if you can stick with you’ll be rewarded with some genuinely funny moments, including an amusing concept for a mutant villain. It’s important to remember that this is a tie-in comic to a new cartoon that is squarely aimed at younger audiences, but even so, it still feels like this version of the Turtles could use a bit more substance, but if the series can grow with the Turtles becoming more experienced as the story progresses while also maintaining the series specific sense of humor then this could shape up to be worthy diversion for Turtles fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RUMBLE #8

Giant monsters. Ancient love stories. Hydras and dogs frolicking. This is an issue that runs the gamut from hypermuscular action to ridiculous frivolity and nails every note in between. Building towards a truly epic showdown in Rumble #9, the journey to that battle feels every bit as important and worth relishing. Rathraq is provided with even greater depth here as the more human characters are given increasingly absurd experiences. The setting of a magical island has proven fertile ground for Rumble and everything from the subtle additions of history to every last panel crafted by David Lafuente reminds readers that Rumble itself is pure comics magic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #239

This installment of Savage Dragon has quite a lot of moving pieces, but they come together in a mostly compelling way. There’s just enough exposition and allusions to different plot points to help out more casual readers, while weaving in the several main narratives with ease. Of course, there’s as much sex and violence as one would expect, but it’s handled in a relatively nuanced way, with some lines of dialogue feeling extra poignant in the #MeToo era. All of this is wrapped together by the issue’s giant conclusion, which will hopefully leave readers curious to see what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SKYWARD #7

Skyward #7 swings into focus with an action-packed plot that readers won’t want to put down. After a drastic decision is made to find Willa, the rogue heroine finds herself on a mission to save another man’s life, and she learns more about the outside world than she could’ve imagined. With giant man-eating bugs on the prowl, Willa and a team of insect killers must save dozens from certain death, but the issue’s final page will leave fans uncertain if the heroine made the right decision. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS TALES FROM VADERS CASTLE #3

This week’s issue features our stranded Rebels recalling an encounter they heard about Han Solo and Chewbacca and a mission they accepted to transport an ancient relic to a mysterious planet. Upon their arrival, the duo notice the mysterious effects the “cured” planet has on them, thanks to the rumored witch that lives there. Tales from Vader’s Castle is meant to tell spooky stories in the galaxy far, far away and, while these books are meant to be all-ages, this week’s issue failed to deliver anything all that frightening. We didn’t expect the issue to be full-blown horror comics, compared to the darker stories of ghosts and monsters in the previous two issues, this week was just a bland Han Solo story that fell short of scares and signature Solo humor. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #21

This might be one of the simplest Steven Universe entries in recent memory, with the plot entirely focusing on Steven teaching Peridot how to play music. But that small scale still results in something super adorable, which emphasizes the power of patience and asking for help. Granted, it’s not the most essential issue for fans of the franchise, but it’s still worth a read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRAY BULLETS SUNSHINE & ROSES #39

The promise of Stray Bullets is that each issue delivers a unique experience. The increasingly complex plotting of “Sunshine & Roses” undermines that promise in a big way here. Almost every page in this issue is spent reconnecting and disconnecting characters with little more on the page than necessary plot maneuvers. There are still a handful of laughs and some well-written dialogue, but there’s no other way to describe this one story than as a disappointment. It might be a temporary misstep, but there are also hints that this might be the seams showing on a sprawling crime epic grown too large for what made it memorable in the first place. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGERS IN PARADISE XXV #7

As Terry Moore’s revival of his cult classic Strangers in Paradise reaches its third act, the clarity that has finally come to Katchoo’s mission is allowing Moore to give a little more page count to Francine and the kids.

That’s a good thing; while Strangers in Paradise XXV has been an entertaining ride so far, it has lacked the chemistry that made the original a classic — specifically, the relationship between Katchoo and Francine. The addition of the kids has done little to deepen that relationship, since Katchoo has spent the first seven issues largely separated from her family. This issue, they are still apart, but the threads of the story are pulling closer together, and the tension back home is starting to ratchet up in a big way.

Moore’s art and lettering are predictably wonderful, creating something that feels like home for his fans. And one of the crutches that SiP XXV has relied on too heavily — Katchoo’s internal monologue, used often since she has no one to bounce off of in a lot of cases — is sparingly used in this issue, even if almost every other character speaks Spanish and Katchoo cannot communicate with them directly, so the issue itself remains a monologue. It is a creative way of doing exposition that works well for the tale Moore is telling.

That pacing, sharp dialogue, and beautiful art paired with a genuinely chilling final page delivers an issue that sets up an epic final three issues. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT #87

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creative team continues to up the stakes of the Battle for Burnow Island with another solid issue. The Mutanimals join the fray, Ch’rell is freed, and more details about Agent Bishop’s mysterious origin and the early days of the Earth Protection Force are revealed. David Wachter is bringing his best work to the battle, and there’s a sense of things coming to a head as various lingering plot threads start to coalesce. Above all, there’s the sense that the world of the Turtles will be significantly changed by the battle no matter the outcome as all sides at this point have passed the point of no return. It’s another exciting installment of a typically solid Turtles series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5