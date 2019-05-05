Thanos Creator Can’t See Anyone But Josh Brolin Playing Character

Jim Starlin is essentially the godfather of the cosmic corner of the Marvel universe. From serving as a co-creator for Drax and Gamora to Adam Warlock and Pip the Troll, Starlin’s creations have left a lasting impact on film, television, and comics. Another of Starlin’s creations, Thanos (Brolin), is the biggest villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen and according to writer/artist himself, it’s hard to picture anyone but Brolin playing the Mad Titan on the silver screen.=

“When they first started talking about getting a name actor to play Thanos, Josh Brolin wasn’t on my radar at all,” Starlin admits to Discussing Film. “But now that I’ve seen him as the character, I have a hard time imagining anybody else playing him.”

“He captured the movement and the cadence of the language, everything so marvelously that he had such a weight to the character,” continues Starlin. “I haven’t got a complaint in the world about him, he’s terrific as far as his portrayal of the guy, even more so in the new movie.”

All in all, Brolin made four appearances as the Mad Titan — leading roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and cameos in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige echoed the sentiment elsewhere, attributing Thanos’ popularity to Brolin.

“The answer to why Thanos worked is Josh Brolin,” Feige shared in Avengers: Endgame – The Official Movie Special when discussing why Thanos was a hit. “The reason Thanos is now this iconic movie villain is because they understand where he was coming from is because of Josh Brolin. People put ‘villain’ in quotes when they’re talking about Thanos.”

