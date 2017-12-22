Cool ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Logo And Gauntlet Revealed On Hat From Set

Avengers: Infinity War is quickly approaching, and those close to the project are receiving some slick swag from Marvel Studios as a result.

One of the recipients of that swag is stuntwoman Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, who showed off an Infinity War styled hat that most Marvel fans would love to have. The hat features the Avengers Infinity War logo on the back, and features a recreation of Thanos’ gold Infinity Gauntlet on the front, with each stone given its proper color.

You can view the new hat below.

“I’m totally ready for 2018. How about you?! #Marvel #MarvelStudios #comics #Avengers #InfinityWar #RussoBrothers #gauntlet #superheroes #infinitystones #movie #action #swagg #Janeshia #stuntwoman #stuntdouble #Jamaican #wrestler #hats #DoraMilaje #BlackPanther #crew #Blessed #Do #Be #Me #positive #styles #NotForSale.”

No telling if these hats will be available for sale on the mass market or if they will be relegated to high priced Ebay auctions, but if you are lucky enough to grab one kudos to you.

As for Infinity War, the hat is themed after one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel universe, and Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo teases a big entrance for him in the film.

“With Infinity War, the biggest new element to the movie is Thanos and the fact that he’s entering the storytelling in a very bold, strong way, to the degree that he’s almost one of the leads,” he says. “We’ve shaped an interesting narrative around him that in some ways leans heavily on a heist film in the fact that he’s going after the infinity stones in a much bolder, successful way than he has in the past. The entire movie has that energy of the bad guy being one step ahead of the heroes. We looked at a lot of movies that had that heist-style energy to them, [and] that brought some inspiration.”

Fans can see him terrorize the Marvel Universe soon enough.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

