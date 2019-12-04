Daniel Bruhl Teases Baron Zemo In Marvel’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Production continues on the upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series, the first television effort by Marvel Studios and what will be their first series on the Disney+ streaming platform. It was previously revealed that joining the titular heroes in their new adventure would be Daneil Bruhl, returning as the villain Baron Zemo for the series. Now, the actor has taken to Instagram to reveal he has officially started shooting on the series and posted a devious warning from the set. Check out the photo and caption from Bruhl below!

The actor’s return was confirmed at SDCC earlier this year as preview footage shown for the TV series had Baron Zemo appear dressed much like he was back in Captain America: Civil War. There is one notable addition being made to Zemo’s look for the series, his trademark full face mask with the familiar purple color as well.

😈It's Time…#thefalconandthewintersoldier @marvel @disneyplus

There is no word on what Zemo will be up to in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but considering his past in the MCU and the things he was able to pull off during Captain America: Civil War, it can’t be anything nice. The series will seemingly focus on Sam Wilson having taken up the shield for Captain America, something that others in the series will seemingly attempt to take back and perhaps Zemo will be the mastermind behind it all in the end. Either way, Bucky Barnes would probably like a chance to throw down with the villain.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will return as the title heroes in the upcoming series, joined by Emily VanCamp as Agent 13 with Wyatt Russell joining the MCU as John Walker, known in the comics as the Captain America replacement U.S. Agent.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to hit Disney+ in Fall 2020.

