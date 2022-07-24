Comic-Con 2022: Daredevil Debuts in She-Hulk Trailer With Iconic Suit

Charlie Cox is Marvel's busiest man. In addition to starring in a massive 18-episode Daredevil series in 2024, the Man Without Fear will return much sooner than that. With the latest She-Hulk trailer, Marvel confirmed the character would appear in the series in his iconic, yellow suit.

The moment is brief, but serves as a stinger for the entire trailer. As She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) waits on top of what appears to be a parking garage, Daredevil (Cox) leaps into action in what appears to be a yellow and red suit.

She-Hulk features Maslany's Jennifer Walters trying to live a normal life as an attorney despite accidentally being given super powers.

"I really wanted her to have a well-rounded life," showrunner Jessica Gao previously explained. "I didn't want to just have a show that was talking about superhero stuff only. She's a person first and then she had superpowers dumped on top of her. But there's still a person under there who still has to live a life. Really, that is the crux of the show: this person that's underneath all of that."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

