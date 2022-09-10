Daredevil's Charlie Cox Says Kevin Feige Changed His Life

By Adam Barnhardt

Charlie Cox has found himself right back in the midst of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year and will soon don his Daredevil suit once again in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Come 2024, Cox will lead his own series with Daredevil: Born Again, a massive 18-episode series crafted exclusively for Disney+. On the press line at D23 Expo, Cox himself said Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has changed his life after bringing him back.

"My life has changed since having a phone call with Mr. Feige," the actor told Variety. "Just that one scene in Spider-Man, it feels like a different level of appreciation and recognition. Walking down the street now, [thinking] I'm in Spider-Man."

Furthermore, Cox added that he's now gotten recognized substantially more since No Way Home than he did after starring in three seasons of a Netflix series. 

"Considering it's one scene, it's shocking," he continued. "Before hand, I live in New York, people go 'What's up Daredevil?' but now people know my name.'"

Funny enough, the actor said earlier this year that he snuck into a showing of Spider-Man, only to find out the showing he was in had a lukewarm reception to his character's return.

"It's funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering," Cox told RadioTimes earlier this year. "So I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor... and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!"

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

