Daredevil's Charlie Cox Says Kevin Feige Changed His Life

Charlie Cox has found himself right back in the midst of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year and will soon don his Daredevil suit once again in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Come 2024, Cox will lead his own series with Daredevil: Born Again, a massive 18-episode series crafted exclusively for Disney+. On the press line at D23 Expo, Cox himself said Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has changed his life after bringing him back.

"My life has changed since having a phone call with Mr. Feige," the actor told Variety. "Just that one scene in Spider-Man, it feels like a different level of appreciation and recognition. Walking down the street now, [thinking] I'm in Spider-Man."

Furthermore, Cox added that he's now gotten recognized substantially more since No Way Home than he did after starring in three seasons of a Netflix series.

"Considering it's one scene, it's shocking," he continued. "Before hand, I live in New York, people go 'What's up Daredevil?' but now people know my name.'"

Funny enough, the actor said earlier this year that he snuck into a showing of Spider-Man, only to find out the showing he was in had a lukewarm reception to his character's return.

"It's funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering," Cox told RadioTimes earlier this year. "So I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor... and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!"

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!