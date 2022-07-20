Marvel's Daredevil Fans Make Charlie Cox Trend Ahead of Hopeful Comic-Con News
By now, San Diego Comic-Con is just hours away, and fans are busy speculating what big reveals they hope to see come out of the weekend's biggest Hall H panels. That speculation has caused any certain number of pop culture topics to trend, including the Man Without Fear Himself, Charlie Cox.
Enough tweeters and Marvel fans tweeted about the actor Tuesday that he became a trending topic, with most hoping the actor would be in attendance at Marvel Studios' "mega-panel" at Comic-Con Saturday night. While trades have confirmed the actor's involvement in Disney+'s Echo series, in addition to a continuation of his self-titled series, Marvel has yet to officially announce the return. As such, many are expecting the reveals to come Saturday night with Cox in attendance.
Apologies in Advance
i apologise for the person i’ll become if charlie cox walks out at SDCC— jackie (@mcavoyboy) June 28, 2022
Manifesting
esta semana solo quiero que anuncien que vuelven charlie cox y chloe bennet en la SDCC pic.twitter.com/GsE4LQPNYo— paloma (@xpal0o) July 19, 2022
As He Should
charlie cox trending as he should— jackie (@mcavoyboy) July 19, 2022
SDCC Hallway Fight
Places I want to see Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock:
Small screen, big screen, in court, in a police station, on the streets, in an abandoned warehouse, in rusty culverts, on rooftops, in darkened alleys, in all the hallways, at SDCC...#CharlieCox #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/vxCwsKW9B7— Kristina #WeSavedDaredevil (@Kristina4109) July 19, 2022
Perfect Acting
I’m always thinking about this rooftop scene with Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthalpic.twitter.com/hbZOLTEcKL— Aniq (@aniqrahman) July 17, 2022
Elektra and Punisher Too
when they announce the new daredevil show and charlie cox comes up the stage, elodie yung is still playing elektra, and they bring back jon bernthal as the punisher pic.twitter.com/pkOon6AJIh— tala castle ✮! (@DEVlLSKNIGHT) July 19, 2022
Crashing
when they announce daredevil solo project and charlie cox walks on stage at sdcc this week pic.twitter.com/PkwtA3aJjD— lina loves matt (@nostalgcia) July 18, 2022
The new Daredevil series has yet to set a release date or production timeframe. The 2015 series is now streaming on Disney+.
The new Daredevil series has yet to set a release date or production timeframe. The 2015 series is now streaming on Disney+.