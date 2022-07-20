Marvel's Daredevil Fans Make Charlie Cox Trend Ahead of Hopeful Comic-Con News

By Adam Barnhardt

By now, San Diego Comic-Con is just hours away, and fans are busy speculating what big reveals they hope to see come out of the weekend's biggest Hall H panels. That speculation has caused any certain number of pop culture topics to trend, including the Man Without Fear Himself, Charlie Cox.

Enough tweeters and Marvel fans tweeted about the actor Tuesday that he became a trending topic, with most hoping the actor would be in attendance at Marvel Studios' "mega-panel" at Comic-Con Saturday night. While trades have confirmed the actor's involvement in Disney+'s Echo series, in addition to a continuation of his self-titled series, Marvel has yet to officially announce the return. As such, many are expecting the reveals to come Saturday night with Cox in attendance.

The new Daredevil series has yet to set a release date or production timeframe. The 2015 series is now streaming on Disney+.

What characters do you want to see appear in the upcoming Daredevil show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

