New Daredevil Series in the Works for Disney+, Writers and Producers Revealed

A new Daredevil series is reportedly in the works for Disney+, with writers and producers attached to the project. Variety reports Matt Corman and Chris Ord are developing the new Daredevil series for Disney+, which comes after the persistent rumors that Disney has been working to get Charlie Cox back in costume as the defender of Hell's Kitchen. Netflix's Daredevil, along with the streamer's other Marvel content, recently migrated to Disney+. Fans have also gotten to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio pop up in recent Marvel Studios projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye. Corman and Ord's credits include the creation of Covert Affairs on USA Network.

Vincent D'Onofrio popped up first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he returned to reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the final episodes of Hawkeye. Next, Charlie Cox portrayed Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he represented Peter Parker after his secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world. During the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that when Daredevil returned to the MCU, it would be Charlie Cox portraying the Man Without Fear.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," Feige told CinemaBlend. "Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen." Of course, the reason Feige felt comfortable spilling this important detail is that fans were about to see Cox in No Way Home. Cox has even hinted that he is aware of Daredevil's future in the MCU.

"I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity," Cox told the HeyUGuys YouTube channel. "Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment. I don't know much, I know a little, and what I do know I'm very excited about...there's a chance it could be the next ten years of my life."

After his appearance in Hawkeye, Vincent D'Onofrio commented on the Disney+ Kingpin being the same one from the Netflix Daredevil series. "They don't exist [separately]. They're the same person," D'Onofrio told ScreenRant when asked if Daredevil and Hawkeye exist in two separate worlds. "I think from my point of view, like a lot of the Avengers stuff, a lot of the MCU stuff, they tried to connect as many dots to the original canon as they can, and some dots are just not possible to connect. And that's what we've done with connecting to Daredevil and vice versa."

